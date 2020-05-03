Deaths have continued to occur in communities across our county and state. While people often think those deaths have occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not necessarily the case. Just as in every other season of life, deaths occur for many reasons.
Yet, during this unusual time, we are not honoring those deaths with memorial or celebration of life services in the way we once did. We do not know yet when that capacity will be restored for our communities. What we do know is that we long for the comfort of time-honored ritual to support our sorrow. And we long to be with others who can support us in our mourning. We need to know that others are thinking of us and of our loved one. It is a very human need to be supported in the difficulty of a loved one’s death. Just because we cannot have a ceremony doesn’t mean that our grief is on the sidelines waiting too.
We need to find ways to remember, honor and be present to the death of a loved one.
As a funeral director, I have been thinking a lot about services of the past and those waiting to happen in the future. I recognize that mourning is already happening and at the same time is waiting to happen. Even if families are in this in-between place, they are finding ways to connect and think together about how they would like the service to feel when the time comes.
I have been in contact with families that are using technology to gather. Tools such as Zoom and Chime allow several people to be together on computers and phones in different places. While not exactly a hugging distance gathering, people are using these tools to share stories of their loved one.
From these important stories comes an opportunity; capturing themes of the stories can help families plan their future memorial or celebration of life service. If you find yourself in this situation, you can consider central themes of your loved one’s life. Here are some questions that might be helpful as you consider a future celebration:
1. As you speak to one another during this time of mourning, are there common threads in the stories you tell? What was he or she known for?
2. How did your loved one influence the lives of those around him or her?
3. These are just a few of the questions that might help you think about celebrating their life. I am certain there are others you might come up with as well. In this gap between a death and a celebration, there is room for great creativity. You have unhurried time to think about the person who died and ways that you might honor their life. You have time to connect, reflect and cry, too. During this strange time we are all in, there are no right or wrong answers around losses and the ceremonies we create to honor that person. Funeral directors are ready and waiting to help you create a plan.
4. What did your loved one enjoy doing in their free time? With whom did they love to spend time?
5. Where or how did your loved one contribute to the world? Work? As a volunteer? Helping others?
6. What music, scripture, poetry, foods or celebrations were favorites to your loved one? Please share with and allow your funeral director the opportunity to help provide the perfect future memorial or celebration of life service to honor your loved one!
