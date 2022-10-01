Autumn is upon us in Indiana, bringing with it cooler temperatures, crops being harvested and leaves turning.
For some, a new season is a fresh reminder of the loss they are experiencing. A reminder of the passage of time, of changes unfolding without the person they have loved and shared life.
As the days pass after the death of your loved one, you may feel inundated with decisions, managing things your loved one was responsible for or managing things left behind. These busy activities may help ease the pain of a loss. Or they can be so time consuming that it is easy to focus on tasks rather than feel the feelings of your loss.
One grieving person I know found comfort in caring for the things that had been left behind. Paying the bills, caring for a surviving pet and a big garden all brought comfort in a strange way. This caring felt like an indirect way of caring for the parent who died. Yet when the season of providing this care came to an end, this person discovered a renewed sense of loss. Necessary tasks had been accomplished. The tasks had softened the sense of loss, but the loss wasn’t entirely gone.
It seemed like a surprise when feelings returned. Tasks had enabled the individual to focus attention on needs rather than on feeling the feelings of loss. It may have been possible to set feelings aside for a time, but it may also be necessary to face the sense of sorrow, regret, confusion and the overwhelming absence of the one who died.
It turns out that grief has its own seasons. Times of feeling the deep emotions of loss, of mourning the person who died. Times of feeling sorrow mixed with new understandings and insights around the death of your loved one. Times of discovery and reflection on the shifts and changes in your own sense of grief. Times of an easing of the grief and the possibility of finding wholehearted living after loss.
Sometimes grief can ebb away, appearing to disappear in a season only to rise afresh when an important date looms. The death anniversary, the birthday of the one who died, or a holiday may trigger a renewed sense of loss. Perhaps though, you may notice that this triggered loss doesn’t have the same pain and intensity as the initial loss did. Each season of grief is an opportunity to reflect — on the life of the one who died, on the life you wish to live now.
Like seasons in Indiana, grief doesn’t have set parameters. Seasons of mourning can feel as if they too have boundaries. Indiana seasons can do the same thing. The cold of winter or the overheated days of summer may seem to go on forever. And yet, the season eventually softens, shifts, and moves into something new. So too will your grief – it will soften and ease. You may wake one day to discover that you don’t feel the same intensity, sorrow, or depth of pain. You may find yourself able to come alongside your grief with compassion for yourself. And you may eventually discover a peace that surpasses all understanding.