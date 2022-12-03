While grief can feel overwhelming, causing you to feel shut down or cut off from your life, it is also an active process.
Even when you are being still in your grief, you have an opportunity to participate with it, to come alongside your grief and make discoveries about your loved one or yourself.
One of the most powerful resources for remembering during the holiday season or at any other time of the year is through storytelling. Stories about our loved ones offer us insight, information and encouragement when they are no longer with us.
Stories are a window into the life your loved one lived and the ways he or she contributed to yours. Stories give us the opportunity to consider their legacies, who they were and the many-layered meanings their lives have for us.
Even when we’ve had difficult relationships, we can dig into our stories to discover the love at the center of the hardest things. It may have seemed that love was absent, and perhaps it was not so much absent but rather, distant. Still, information embedded in the stories we tell about ourselves, and our loved ones gives us the chance to review, reflect, reconsider and wonder.
Some stories linger in our minds and hearts across the years. They become family lore and are told and retold. New generations pick up these stories and value them because they provide insight into from where and who they came.
Stories told and retold can take on a life of their own while revealing the character of the people in the stories. Stories can also span the distance between generations — helping you create a bigger vision for yourself from the history you carry.
For instance, a friend recently learned more about her genealogy.
A family member had searched into their family name and discovered their Scottish and Irish heritage. In this research, the family member learned that long ago there was a bare-fist fighter in their family.
This new knowledge offered insight into the scrappy nature of family members even this many years later.
Another friend, using a DNA testing resource, discovered that there are Eskenazi Jewish roots in this family. This startling discovery added new information into the understanding of the family that stretches back across generations.
Even though neither of these tidbits is a full story about someone from the past, they make family members wonder. What was the story about the scrappy bare-fist fighter? Or about the link to Eskenazi Jewish roots?
Either of these bits of information, alone, may seem isolated. But for both friends, they offered possibilities — scrappiness in a connection to one’s homeland, a connection to place, or a connection to the courage it would take for family to cross the Atlantic and begin a new life in a much younger United States.
Stories, even the smallest glimpses of stories, can link us to a deeper past. To losses and recoveries, to resilience across generations, to courage and wisdom and decisions made and risks taken.
We may tell even these tidbits to the next generation and invite them to consider what the tidbit offers them. As you come alongside your grief this holiday season, what stories will you discover? What stories will you tell?