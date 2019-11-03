Recently, a friend’s pet died unexpectedly. It was a young animal, well loved by family members.
There are so many aspects of losing a pet that can feel as unexpected as this family’s sudden loss. Our pets are family members in a unique way. They provide companionship and comfort, and give each of us a sense of routine. Pets are often the first to greet us when we get up in the morning or arrive home from work at the end of the day. Pets give structure to our days.
When a pet dies, their absence can feel like a Grand Canyon-sized hole. We find ourselves listening for their feet moving across the floor. Or looking at the clock and thinking about feeding them. Or planning the day to include walking a pet or sharing routine activities with them. We may look for them in all their usual places of napping and resting.
Grieving the death of a beloved pet can be as painfully challenging as grieving the death of our human loved ones. And, our grief can take time.
Just as with our human losses, the loss of a pet can bring sadness, longing, a sense of confusion and subtle losses of routine. Because pets act as companions to us through our days, their absence can be deeply felt. These feelings are normal; because you’ve loved your pet, you will also grieve his or her death.
A pet’s death can be particularly hard for children. This may be their very first experience with loss. And they may need opportunities to express their feelings of sadness. For some children, words won’t necessarily be the way they express their feelings. Instead, they may need other outlet — opportunities to engage with memories of their pet and to make meaning out of the loss.
For instance, children may wish to gather favorite photos of their pet and create a special spot in the house for remembering them. It may be helpful to assemble other things that reflect memories of this family member; favorite foods and toys, a collar or leash, food bowls, a bed or blanket, and a pet’s personal items along with pictures (drawn or printed) can be put together in a display to help encourage conversation as well as recalling how this pet played a part in the family’s daily lives.
Engaging children in this process with their pet will support their knowledge of the process of mourning when someone close to them dies in the future.
Adults may wish to do some of these same things. Creating for a time a special memorial for their pet that can include things that represent the pet’s place in their lives. One family chose to create cards with the pet’s photo on it. The cards were sent to family and friends in the pet’s honor – and reflected not only the pet’s death but that a donation had been made to a local animal charity in the pet’s honor.
There are many ways to memorialize the death of a pet. Some pet cremation services offer additional resources of support as well as ideas for remembering and honoring your pet’s life. Loyal And True Pet Cremation Services in Anderson holds a Pet Support Grief Group each month, which is open to the public and held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Carriage House, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
Due to the upcoming holidays falling on the fourth Thursdays, we will be moving November’s Pet Grief Support Group to Thursday, Nov. 21 and December’s Pet Grief Support Group to Thursday, Dec. 19.
Please feel welcome to join us when you feel comfortable enough to share or just to listen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.