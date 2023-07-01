Recently, some friends visited our local humane society. They met several dogs before choosing one to adopt.
This was a momentous occasion for my friends. They had lost a family pet after living with him for nearly 16 years. His death had been hard on the parents and children alike. For weeks, they’d shared the feeling of absence they were experiencing in their grief.
What I appreciated most about this family’s overall experience was that they took their time. It was a difficult goodbye losing the pet that was so well-loved in this family. In fact, she had been the adults’ “first” child — around long before children arrived. It was important to everyone to not rush out in their pain to adopt another dog. Rather, they did the work of mourning their loss first.
What this family taught me was that taking their time made both the loss and the new family member’s arrival all the richer. They took their time feeling all the feelings of their pet’s death. Mourning — whether the death of a human or a much loved pet — takes time.
There are no rewards for speed when one is grieving. In fact, the counterintuitive thing to do is be present to all the feelings. To take the time necessary, as long as it takes, to be with the sadness, the deep sense of absence, the sorrow and the tears. To honor each family member’s responses without trying to rush through the feelings.
This can be a hard thing because our natural inclination is to fix what is hurting. Especially in grieving children. Instead, we can follow each child’s lead and talk as little or as much about the pet’s death as needed.
There are no right or wrong ways to grieve the death of a pet. There is only being present to the individual feelings and memories that come up in the lives of the family.
It is important too, to know that a pet’s life and death are not diminished by the addition of a new pet to the family. Each individual can live in both, the remembering our pet with love and enjoying the pleasure of getting to know a new pet at the same time. This is perhaps just as important — that both things, memory and rejoicing — get to continue to happen.
Finally, learning to lose is a life skill. It may be one of the most important skills for living a wholehearted life. At one time or another, we all lose someone. When children lose a pet, they are building the muscles they will need for other losses in life. By making room for grief, we are helping them understand that grief is a natural response to loss.
Losing is hard — whether it is a death loss or another kind of life loss such as significant changes in health, going away to college, moving across the country to live in a new place or having a baby. Even though some of these losses hold sadness, they may also be held joyfully and with great anticipation. Having grief tools can help us all move forward.
As for my friends, they are navigating this time of getting to know their newest family member. And ultimately, they discovered that getting a new pet was another way to honor the one they loved and cherished for so long.