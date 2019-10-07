As a funeral director, people often ask me about the stages of grief that were identified in the research efforts of Elizabeth Kubler-Ross. I’m glad people ask because it gives me a chance to talk about this subject in ways I hope are informative, supportive and healing.
First, Kubler-Ross did her research by speaking with hospitalized patients who knew they were approaching the end of their lives. The patients she worked with were dying of cancer. She studied their responses over time as they moved closer and closer to death. From her work, she suggested that people moved through a progression of experiences she called stages — denial, anger, bargaining, depression and finally acceptance.
From Kubler-Ross’s work came the misunderstanding that these five stages happened in order and reflected the process of grief after a loss, too. Later in her life, Kubler-Ross said she wished she’d never identified these processes as “stages.” And that she never intended them to be considered the ultimate answer for grieving the death of a loved one.
People often ask me about the stages when they are struggling with their loss. They wonder if they are moving through the stages “fast” enough. Or if they are doing grief the right way. They comment that they think they are “stuck” in a stage and they can’t figure out how to move on. I find that those who mourn often struggle with the idea that they should be moving smoothly through these stages in order and finding acceptance of the death that has occurred.
The reality of the experience of mourning is different. There are many emotions that come with losing someone you held dear. Instead of evaluating your personal experience of grief, you may appreciate knowing that grief comes in all shapes and sizes. And it is influenced by many different factors such as your own relationship with the one who died, the circumstances of the death, the legacies the individual has left behind, and much, much more. Each mourner’s experience is unique to them just as their relationship with the deceased is unique. And there is no one right way to grieve this loss. The time and intensity of your grief experience cannot be compared with those around you. Even close family members will find their grief to be unique to them.
Time may be another factor in this complex equation. After the death of a loved one, the pain of loss can feel very intense. Over time, though, the pain of the loss can change. Time may ease the pain while bringing with it ideas about remembering and honoring the one you loved. Time can bring peaceful new perspectives. Memories may slowly become less painful and more comforting. The process itself has a complete uniqueness that is individual to you — and cannot be defined by any stages.
If you do find yourself feeling stuck or worrying about your success as a mourner, you may find it helpful to participate in a grief support group. Grief support groups can bring to light new ways of considering and remembering the one who died. They can also provide a safe community in which to explore your grief. Asking for help and support is a good way to encourage yourself to keep going during the difficult days after a death.
Each Tuesday at 6 p.m., we hold a grief support group, open to the public, at the Carriage House, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson, conducted by Andrea Duckworth. Please know you are welcome to join the group any Tuesday evening.
