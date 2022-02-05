Grieving the loss of a beloved partner can be particularly challenging when the Valentine’s Day holiday arrives. A holiday that focuses on love and partnership can be a daunting one to face after the loss of a spouse or partner.
One of the hardest things about facing this holiday is the fact that you are facing it alone, without your best friend, partner, significant other — the person with whom you’ve created a sense of home and family. Even if you didn’t have children, you still had a commitment to abide with one another. Now, death has brought with it a separation that can leave you feeling isolated, confused, sad and uncertain about the future.
The definition of bereavement — a state of sadness after the death of a loved one — doesn’t even begin to reflect all of the different emotions that can come with a loss. Everything from anger to regret, doubt, fear and relief are among the feelings one might experience when a partner has died. At times, these feelings can be right under the surface of everything.
Feelings can also show up in the human body for those who mourn. Feelings might look like loss of appetite, inability to sleep, body aches and pains and even illness.
When we grieve our immune system takes a beating. Grief can catch up with the body in the form of illnesses. Mourning may show up as tears or as an angry outburst. The act of mourning can be a roller coaster ride of all these and many other emotions.
As the holiday draws near, you may find feelings closer to the surface. It might be that tears arrive unexpectedly. Or that you feel lethargic, exhausted, easily frustrated by things that normally don’t bother you or particularly tenderhearted about almost anything. All of these are normal aspects of grief and loss. While it may feel like you are going crazy, you are actually grieving.
So, how can you cope with Valentine’s Day?
Create a plan. Consider what might be the most comforting thing you can do for yourself if your loss is the result of a partner dying. Think about what you need. Would it be nice to have company throughout the day? Would you like to share the day with immediate family? Would you like a day alone for quiet reflection? Would it feel good to look through pictures or the condolence cards you’ve saved? Would it feel good to speak by phone or over shared coffee with a family member who knew your partner well?
Give yourself permission to plan and to change the plan even on Valentine’s Day itself. Your plan is for you. You can choose, even in grief, what would work best, or feel best for you. Ask for help, plan to have a meal with someone you love, get dressed, move your body in some way, and seek out the encouragement of those who know you are grieving.
You may find that the anticipation of the day turns out to be greater than the experience of the actual day. Hold fast — you will arrive on the other side of this day with renewed hope. You will know again — or maybe for the first time — that you can survive and work through hard things.
