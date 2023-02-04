Recently some friends experienced the death of a beloved dog. This particular dog had been a faithful companion — going on camping trips, moving across the country, daily walks in their neighborhoods, hanging out in the garden — basically, being with them through thick and thin. She proved herself again and again to be a comfort and a silent yet supportive friend.
She, like many dogs, had been a faithful and well-loved member of her family. While the end of her life was sad for her people, it was also a time to reflect and appreciate all her life had been.
The death of a beloved pet is a time to slow down. To reflect. To gather pictures and memories about the pet’s life and place them in your home. To many people, a pet is a vital family member. A part of daily living, routines, and activities.
Pets often create a rhythm around which busy schedules and routines revolve. Daily walks, meals, and outdoor opportunities. Hikes on weekends. Summer travel. Activities such as boating and swimming often include dogs. Quiet moments in front of the fire or snuggles on the bed. All of these activities and more make up the special relationships people have with their pets.
After the loss of a pet, it can be helpful to take time to consider the animal’s place in your life. What did he or she contribute to your day-to-day activities? Did they bring laughter? Comfort? Peace amid life’s hectic pace? What are you grateful for as it related to your pet’s life? What activities or experiences were made richer because your beloved pet was part of them?
These memories can become part of the way you celebrate and honor the life of your pet. Take time to assemble pictures into a collage, for instance. Seek out resources such as urns, blankets featuring pictures of our pet and garden memorial stones as ways to honor their lives. Items like these may be available through pet cremation services.
Being creative in remembering your pet can bring even more comfort. Being creative can help you further understand what your pet contributed to your life. It can also be a way to memorialize your pet.
This process of reflecting and remembering has a special kind of grief-timing all its own. For some, it can seem to resolve in a matter of days or weeks. For others, the sense of grief and loss lingers for months. There is no need to judge yourself for the length of time or the intensity of grief you feel. There is no one right way to mourn the loss of a pet. And there are many things you can do to support yourself in your sorrow.
For instance, find a supportive listening ear — someone you can talk to about your pet when feelings are raw. As already mentioned, choose memory making activities to honor the life of your pet. And, if it feels right, volunteer to work with dogs and cats at a local humane society or shelter.
Even if you are not ready to acquire another pet, spending time with animals can be comforting and healing.