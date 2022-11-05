This coming week, our country will pause to honor those who have served in the military.
While Memorial Day is focused solely on those who died in service to our country, Veterans Day honors those who survived, returned and continue to contribute in meaningful ways to our community.
With nearly 20 million veterans in the United States today, we are literally surrounded by their commitment, dedication, risk, effort and most of all courage. Many of our veterans have contributed and suffered greatly as a result of their contribution. Perhaps you know a veteran like that. Someone who has loved this country so much that they’ve gone to battle and returned with the scars to prove it.
Our veterans return with something else, too. Perhaps more than 50% of veterans experience and live with mental illness such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Dr Alan Wolfelt suggests that part of the experience of PTSD is grief-related. The trauma of a veteran’s experience has left little time for grief — and subsequently, Dr. Wolfelt says, they have some “catch-up mourning” to do.
Grief is all around our veterans — more now perhaps than ever before, they are experiencing new levels of loss and grief. Death losses are just one kind of grief-inducing experience. There are many other significant aspects to loss that can lead to grief — the loss of physical health due to military service, the loss of one’s sense of safety and the loss of identity after serving and returning are just a few of the grief experiences for a veteran. As a community and on an individual level, we have opportunities to honor, create safe conversations around and support the grief a veteran of any age.
Understanding that our veterans return home carrying the grief of their own experience of loss is essential. While we can honor those who have served our country with valor and bravery, we can also honor the sacrifice made and lived out in the feelings around their experience of loss.
Every veteran with whom we share our thoughts and say, “thank you for your service” is also someone who may be profoundly touched by the enormity of their own loss and the loss of their comrades on Veterans Day.
We have an opportunity with each veteran in our community to recognize their contribution while also understanding that the cost of that contribution includes loss.
Mr. Rogers said: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
United States veterans have stepped up to be helpers around the world, having defended, supported and helped in so many ways. We can honor their contribution by recognizing that it comes with a cost that is shaped like grief.
For veterans, Veterans Day is a grief day. Outside the military, we may have death loss experiences that occur one at a time. Veterans are thinking about a grief experience multiplied — not one single death at a time, but the deaths of many in one instance.
As we honor our veterans, we have a chance to remember with them, and honor those they knew and with whom they served.