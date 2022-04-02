There are so many highly visible ways that COVID has brought change, some of it likely to be permanent. COVID has impacted decisions about final arrangements and memorial or celebration of life services.
Funeral directors, like other professions, have been challenged to adapt quickly to the tide of these circumstances. Cremation services have increased, memorial gatherings have been changed by the addition of technology resources, and people’s thoughts about whether to have a service (or a catch-up service for those who died early in the pandemic) are still unfolding.
Funeral directors are part of a larger team of essential workers supporting our communities throughout this very difficult time. The number of deaths has eased in our county and surrounding counties, but death needs still remain. Many families have found great comfort in the knowledge, expertise and genuine care of funeral directors in our communities.
Among the changes I’ve observed is the way we honor and celebrate the lives of those who have died. It seems to me virtual ceremonies may be here to stay. For instance, with the use of technology, family members far and wide can participate in a broadcast of a memorial or celebration of life service. For those unable to travel for a service, video technology has made the ceremonies much more accessible. Many have taken part in virtual broadcasts of services from the safety and quiet of their own home. When services are posted online, people can return to view them at their convenience as well as more than one time — something that many report as comforting.
At the same time, virtual services can prove challenging for remote family members. They may feel even more distant from the service in the emotional roller coaster of their own grief. While they can see the ceremonies, it may be experienced as less participatory because they cannot see the faces of friends and family in the room. It can also feel isolating to not be able to hug or console family members as you once did. Indeed, there are advantages and disadvantages to virtual funeral services.
As virtual ceremonies continue, they are being refined to address these and other challenges to the use of technology. Everyone’s increased comfort with virtual technology as well as the creativity of funeral directors and officiants continues to support ways that the technology can offer comfort care during a difficult time. Technology is already allowing people to send video messages to be shared with those in attendance at service, for example.
While technology is changing the face of funerals in some ways, the essence of ceremony remains the same. There are many ways to offer support, encouragement and comfort to those who mourn. Funeral directors are the best resource for providing information and education about what is available for honoring the life of a loved one.
Even if you are unable to attend a service via technology or in person, you can reach out to those who are grieving. Sending an email or handwritten note is a wonderful way to convey your heartfelt condolences. Providing support in the weeks and months following a funeral offers great compassion to those left behind.
One thing the pandemic has taught us is that we have a need to mourn our losses. Grief itself needs to be spoken to, acknowledged, honored in ways that uplift and encourage those who are left behind. Whenever and however we honor our losses, we are recognizing the love behind them.