As I thought about this month’s article, I realized that it would appear on the Saturday of Easter weekend.
This weekend in the Christian tradition holds great meaning surrounding the death and resurrection of Christ. As it happens, Sunday is also the end of the Passover holiday in the Jewish tradition. And Muslim community members are preparing to begin the season of Ramadan.
All of these religious traditions offer insights into the waiting places of our hearts — places where those we love who have died are held near in thought and spirit. Whether traveling through Holy Week or Passover or the traditional fasts of Ramadan, people everywhere have been and are waiting.
This year we have collectively waited through the ever-changing aspects of living in a time of a pandemic. There have been many losses — deaths and living losses. So arriving at the Saturday of Easter weekend has me thinking about how we wait. How we wait in the terrible in-betweens of loss.
Our cultural traditions of funerals, celebrations of life and memorial services give us a starting point for both waiting and saying goodbye. Sometimes I hear people ask their friends if the service offered “closure.” However, families have taught me that these rituals are not the ending but the beginning of the process of waiting in and through mourning a significant loss.
A death loss leaves each of us in a time of waiting — in the Christian tradition we wait for the stone to be rolled back from the tomb and a “new” life to begin. This waiting is a held breath, a hesitation, a time of uncertainty and many feelings about the death of our loved ones.
Waiting in grief is a time to slow down and notice what is most important. This kind of waiting is hard — because we don’t know how the story will turn out from here.
As funeral directors, we are always learning from the families we serve. Families teach us not only about their loved one who died, but also about finding meaning after a loss. Families help us to understand the importance of the rituals we help create. They show us that there are sacred moments in unexpected places. And that these sacred moments do not always appear right away.
Sacred comfort can arrive unexpectedly weeks or months after our loved one died. Those who wait can look for it to show up in the form of a beautiful moment at the graveside. Finding new grass growing, blossoms, or blooming trees nearby. Finding a sense of peace in the quiet of the cemetery. Finding a love note in the shape of flowers left by the headstone. Or meeting a friend unexpectedly visiting the cemetery at the same time.
Perhaps this season you find yourself waiting for a sense of comfort, peace and healing.
Funeral directors offer resources that can support you in this waiting — grief resources, daily text messages and grief support groups, to name a few.
If you are one of those people waiting in the mystery of grief and loss and longing for a sense of peace, I encourage you to connect with family and friends in whatever holiday you may be reflecting on this spring season.
