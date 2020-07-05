As a community, we continue to face challenging times.
Ironically, in a time when we need one another the most, we are not able to be together. During times of grief and loss, we need our circle of support to be large and generous. Instead, we find ourselves in an isolating time of refraining from gathering. In recent months as families have experienced death losses (and many other kinds of loss too) they have been without their closest community.
Graveside services have been the standard with only families at the graveside. Many people have put on hold a larger celebration of life service in honor of their loved ones. The prohibition of large gatherings has meant that families have delayed their plans for a service that would enable them to be with their family, friends and larger community. The absence of this kind of ritual has left many struggling in sadness.
Soon, Indiana is anticipated to move into Phase 5 of reopening. That will mean the possibility that groups as large as 250 people can be together while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing guidelines. Funerals and weddings are among the ceremonies that will be permitted with this phase of reopening. However, the size of the indoor space determines how many people can be present and socially distanced at the same time.
Some will find this new level of opening a welcome relief. Holding a visitation and funeral service will enable people to be surrounded by the support of those who love them. Traditional elements of a funeral service such as Scripture or poetry readings, candle lighting and story telling will be possible. (Singing together will remain as one of the things that is not recommended.) Seating will be arranged so that social distance can be maintained by those in attendance.
Some continue to wait to hold a celebration of life service. The limitations of social distancing added to individual concerns about traveling to Anderson, the need for masks and personal health concerns may be a few of the reasons for waiting. However, waiting does not mean going without feeling one’s grief and sense of loss.
Without a date for the gathering, families can still seek the support of their funeral home to develop a plan for the celebration of life service in the future. It can be comforting to think about how you want to remember your loved one during this planning time. Planning can include identifying someone to officiate, developing a general outline for the service, selecting music and readings. Speakers can be identified and invited to prepare their thoughts. Special elements can be considered – candle lighting, photographs for a video tribute can be assembled, the loved one’s favorite belongings identified and gathered. A tentative date in the future can be identified. Even favorite foods, beverages and complete menus can be arranged in anticipation of the upcoming event.
There is a gift in delaying the services. Delaying gives family members more time to identify what would feel most comforting and to explore how they would like to remember their loved one. Slowing down is a good way to be present to sadness, loss, regret, sorrow and hope – all feelings that are a natural part of mourning.
