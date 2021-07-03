Summer seems to be a time filled with family oriented traditions. It can be an easier time — children’s schedules may be a little less relenting, long hours of sunlight leave room for after-work activities, and opportunities for fun are more prevalent.
Some of these traditions are deeply connected to loved ones who led the way into them. Time at lake cottages, picnics in parks, backyard cookouts, the availability of free outdoor concerts all threaded through with special foods of summer, fresh garden produce grown in a backyard garden, ice cream. And, when the leader of these special activities dies, it may feel as if the bottom has fallen out.
Instead of relishing summer traditions, you might be finding it hard to consider participating in any of them. And that is perfectly OK. It is OK to take the summer “off” from a long-standing tradition, to seek out something entirely different to do.
You might consider this time “off” as a way to think about and honor the one who is missing this season. What activity would be a great alternative? Is there something he or she always wanted to do but never got around to doing? Instead of visiting the same rental lake house, perhaps it is a summer for exploring? Or perhaps this summer, staying home and becoming a regular at the local pool feels simpler.
Loss calls upon us to consider simple things. Particularly in the first months and year after a death. Simplifying can be an excellent way to take care of your tender heart.
Mourning the loss of a loved one takes a lot of energy. It is a full-body sport. If you are mourning, you may notice that you have less energy, your body feels worn and tired. Or you may discover a need for a regular nap. Perhaps your body and heart are telling you to slow down. Summer’s sense of long, lazy days may be just the thing to attend to while you mourn. Rather than hustling to keep the summer traditions or to make them bigger and better, this might be just the time to go for small, simple and informal.
Mourning may be pulling you into resting more –- a lazy afternoon spent in the hammock sounds like the right speed for someone who is mourning. Soaking in the sun at the pool, watching kids play summer sports, cooking hot dogs on the grill and firing up the hand-crank ice cream maker can still be satisfying even if you are simplifying. Keep it simple by asking others to participate in all aspects of whatever gatherings you may choose this season.
Or give yourself permission to choose none of the annual family events. Sometimes the family reunion can feel completely overwhelming for surviving family members. Remember that it is perfectly fine to decide not to attend any of these events, to skip a year. Choose instead opportunities with one or two trusted friends; people who can support you in your grief journey. You can also give yourself permission to agree to attend, and, on the day of the event, decide that you aren’t up to it.
Use these slow summer months to pause, reflect, mourn, remember and take extra care of yourself.
