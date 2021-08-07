As summer slowly turns toward fall, we are reminded of the ways in which life turns toward loss. The waning season brings with it drying gardens and flower beds and leaves ready tumble to the ground. Loss seems to be everywhere.
All around us we are reminded of endings without being able to see from this distance the beginning that will arrive on the heels of winter.
This seems to be true in the ways of loss. A death occurs. And with that loss come ripples of other losses. From the moment a loved one dies, we cannot even fathom the ripples that may occur days, weeks, or months from the initial loss.
In the wake of COVID, everyone is experiencing ripples of loss. The lives of loved ones who died in 2020 both of COVID-19 and of other conditions may have gone uncelebrated. For a time, there were no memorial or celebration of life services. Graveside services were limited to as few as 10 people. Some services were delayed, put on hold, or set aside completely. The absence of gatherings and honoring of a loved one has left many with deeper feelings of grief and loss.
It is important that we all take a deep breath and make time for catch-up mourning. Remembering, in the community of those who remember with us, is an essential part of healing. When we share with family and friends stories of our loved one’s lives, we make space for our grief.
Rather than trying to make our grief smaller, squishing it into control, we can give it sunlight and warmth and space to breathe. This making room for our sorrow can ease the sense of pain and suffering from the many losses that happened in 2020 and even in 2021.
A first step to easing those feelings of loss is making room for the rituals of a celebration of life service. Collectively we need to tell the stories of the past two years. It is in the telling of stories that we can begin to find healing and comfort. Even the timing of telling your story can help open the door to a heart softened into peace after the death of a loved one.
Perhaps you may consider offering such a service on the anniversary of your loved one’s death. Or his or her birthday. Or on another significant date in your/their family history. Whatever you choose, your funeral home and funeral director can assist you in planning and carrying out this sacred time of honoring. Funeral homes can offer the spaces for your gatherings as well as support the rituals that honor your loved ones.
All of the losses of 2020 have been hard. Collectively our communities need to create safe spaces for grieving our losses and honoring the many who died. It is this safe space making and honoring that funeral homes can support. And it is an essential element of finding meaning, comfort and peace for moving forward in the face of the many different types of loss we’ve experienced in the last two years.
