What do you do when you are a holiday wreath company and you have too many wreaths? Morrill Worcester of Worcester Wreath Company found himself in exactly this position as the holiday season was winding down.
Worcester recalled visiting Arlington National Cemetery when he was 12 years old. It made a lasting impression on him, seeing the sacrifices made by so many veterans. He decided that he wanted to place his surplus wreaths on the oldest graves in Arlington National Cemetery, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
Worcester’s idea was so inspiring that others joined in. Blue Bird Ranch trucking company volunteered to get the wreaths from Maine to Washington D.C. VFW posts helped hand-tie a red bow on each wreath, and members of the Maine Society of Washington D.C. helped organize the wreath-laying, including a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
What began quietly in 1992 grew each year until 2005, when a photograph of the wreaths sitting against headstones in the snow caught the eyes of the nation. The story of the wreaths went viral. And the laying of wreaths had gone from Arlington National Cemetery to more than 2,100 additional locations across all 50 states and at sea and abroad.
Worcester continues to strive through Wreaths Across America to magnify the importance of American history and all those who served our country and died. Today, a full-grown organization, Wreaths Across America seeks to:
Remember the fallen
Honor those who served
Teach children about the value of freedom.
Wreaths Across America has developed an education program to accompany the annual event. Teachers interested in providing their students with further education about the fallen heroes of our country can download curriculum materials to share.
This year Wreaths Across America chose as its theme “Be an American Worth Fighting For.” The inspiration for this theme came from a keynote address given by Staff Sgt. Daniel Strong during the 2018 wreath escort stop in Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in Fitchburg, Mass.
Strong shared thoughts on his personal experiences of losing his friend while serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was a firsthand witness to the true sacrifices made by soldiers. He spoke directly to the importance of the Wreaths Across America mission to remember, honor and teach.
“Be an American worth the sacrifice,” he said. “In your daily operations, and in how you deal with one another and how you live your lives. Those young men and women who are in Arlington National Cemetery and other cemeteries, they earned the right for you to be an American worth fighting for.”
More than 2 million wreaths will honor our dedicated military from all branches of service. This year’s annual wreath laying event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 at veteran cemeteries and in veteran sections of cemeteries across the country, including a Wreaths Across America Service at The Gardens at Willowcrest Park, behind Loose Funeral Homes and Crematory, with a service to honor all veterans beginning at noon.
I encourage you to attend and pay tribute to all veterans who have passed and who continue to service and protect our outstanding country.
