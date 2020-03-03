The spread of the novel (new) coronavirus 2019 is a fascinating case study on the transmission of disease and the modern efforts to prevent its spread. The virus is a member of the class of coronaviruses that cause respiratory illnesses with the symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The disease that it causes is referred to as COVID-19.
Now, with community transmission of the virus happening in the United States, we all need to participate in the efforts of containment, not only for our own health, but for the health of our neighbors. Thankfully, most of the measures that we can take are quite easy and they are measures that we already know. For instance, practice good hand hygiene: frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and keep your hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cough and sneeze into a tissue or the crook of your arm and immediately throw the tissue away. Routinely disinfect surfaces of commonly used objects. Stay home from work or school if you are sick. Don’t engage in non-essential travel to locations experiencing an outbreak, but don’t avoid your Asian friends who may be needing your kindness and support right now. Most importantly: don’t spread myths. A standard-issue mask will not protect you from viruses so leave the masks to those who are sick. They are helpful in retaining the respiratory secretions of an ill person who is coughing and sneezing.
Because of the possibility of the sustained spread of this virus, all of us should have preparedness plans in place, just as we would with any other major disruption in our lives: maintain a minimum of two weeks of extra shelf-stable foods in your home. Have a supply of fever reducers, tissues, decongestants and cough medications on hand, as well as all prescription medications. Create a plan for your family in the event that worksites and schools are closed for some period of time. Determine how you can work from home, if allowed or encouraged by your employer.
A final word of advice: don’t get your health information from social media; use the expert recommendations from the CDC (at CDC.gov). We are fortunate to have an excellent health department and hospitals available to us in our community. They are working hard in partnership to respond to any eventualities that may evolve from the spread of this virus, and they have a great history of practicing their preparedness plans.
Since a person’s risk of getting ill is dependent upon exposure, the immediate health risk from the coronavirus is low in Indiana at this time, unlike the influenza virus. Flu activity is still high and widespread, so get a flu shot if you haven’t yet done so. We all need to contribute to our collective health by practicing the things that we DO know will help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.