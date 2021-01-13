We knew we’d have problems with conservative Todd Rokita, who was elected, legally and without fraud, in November to be Indiana attorney general.
We just didn’t know they would come so soon. And it came at the same time as the attempted President Trump-inspired coup at the U.S. Capitol.
In Indiana on Jan. 6, Rokita was testifying in support of Senate Bill 1, a civil immunity proposal that would prevent Hoosiers from being sued if someone on their property was exposed to COVID-19. The bill was being heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Rokita, a Republican and former U.S. representative, was making a seemingly rational argument in favor of the bill.
“When small businesses are forced to close their doors due to frivolous lawsuits, there is a negative impact to consumers and to our economy as a whole. We must provide protections, like these, that keep business owners free to operate without fear of lawsuit,” said Rokita, who at the moment was attorney general-elect. He took office Monday.
Then, he made what turns out to be an extremely inappropriate comment in light of the insurrection attempt.
As if President Trump was operating his strings, Rokita added, “It’s still America at least until the 20th. But because it’s still America, anyone can sue you … these lawsuits may be costly.”
The 20th? You mean, when Joe Biden becomes president?
We’ll have four more years of Rokita’s politics-fueled rhetoric.
In addition, he threw his own conflict of interest right into the faces of the Judiciary Committee.
He was testifying, he said, not only as the incoming attorney general but as paid general counsel for Apex Benefits, a consultant on employee health insurance.
Not only would passage of the bill make his elected job easier by not having to defend the state against civil COVID-19 lawsuits, it would also benefit the company he was representing.
Those self-serving efforts must end when he takes office.
While many politicians may not be as forthcoming in fessing up to blatant conflicts, it could make Hoosiers wonder what it takes to keep Indiana attorneys general from jumping into controversy (remember, we just got over Curtis Hill).
Last May, when campaigning for the attorney general spot, Rokita condemned the Black Lives Matter protests: “We must have an AG willing and able to push back against the chaos and stand for order, without distractions, without concern over a future political career.”
On Jan. 9, Rokita finally condemned the Capitol violence on Twitter. Amid five tweets that day, he railed against Facebook and Twitter for suspending Trump’s social media accounts, the same accounts through which Trump has indoctrinated his cult following. Among the members is Mr. Rokita.
Or as Rokita tweeted on Jan. 8: “I will always be for our President.”
