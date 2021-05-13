There are all sorts of national organizations representing racial, gender and cultural communities.
Should the state’s taxpayers fund the dues so that the Indiana General Assembly, through certain legislators, can be a member of such groups?
The question came up this week during a session of the state’s Legislative Council that approved a resolution paying dues to five national organizations.
They include the National Conference of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL), whose president is Rep. Matt Lehman, a Republican from Bremen, and the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) whose treasurer is Sen. Jon Ford, a Republican from Terre Haute.
The others: The Council of State Governments; the National Conference of State Legislators; and the Education Commission of the States. Respectively, CSG, NCSL and ECS.
Joining these groups make the entire Indiana General Assembly a member. Certain legislators attend meetings and serve as representatives.
In 2020, membership fees were $206,163 for CSG; $238,835 for NCSL; $20,000 for NCOIL; $91,800 for ECS; and $5,000 for the NCLGS. (Preparers for the 2021 fee resolution said the total would come to $584,537 but specific dues had not been turned in as of May 10, meaning that the resolution was adopted without specific costs).
Intentionally left off the list was the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, which assists African American legislators and staffs in developing issues including, most recently, a renewed call for police reform.
Potential NBCSL membership for Indiana’s 14 Black legislators, amounting to $100 apiece, was pursued in the Legislative Council by Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, and Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, who is NBCSL treasurer.
The group’s bylaws allow current Black legislators to be voting members. A non-voting associate membership is available for any “former legislator.”
“I have some concerns about the discriminatory nature of the membership,” state Sen. Susan Glick, R-LaGrange, told the Legislative Council. “If we’re isolating, and in this case isolating based on race, I think it would be inappropriate for the legislative council or for the state to pay the dues …”
“It’s just not open to everyone in a fair and impartial manner,” she said.
The Legislative Council is to look into the matter, whatever that entails.
What about the five organizations that the Legislative Council approved?
Based on website photos, four are led by all-white executive boards. One of those boards, the National Council of Insurance Legislators, is all white men (it has spoken against racial discrimination in insurance underwriting).
Only one of the five, the gaming group, has a Black state senator from Florida on its executive team and a soon-to-be-appointed Pueblo woman who will be the first Native American to serve as one of its officers.
Membership in the gaming council is through states that have gaming (though all states are deemed members, only ones like Indiana have upped their status to contributing member). The education group has state commissioners (we have four and yes, all white).
Where does this leave us in regard to the Black legislators’ national caucus?
It’s not practical to state that the Black national caucus discriminates when taxpayers are covering dues for four organizations headed up by all-white executives.
Again, where does this leave us?
It leaves Indiana in a position to push these organizations to add more diverse national leadership. That push for wider inclusion should filter into the choices made for Indiana’s representatives to these groups.
Our legislature must also consider whether these dues-reliant organizations represent taxpaying Hoosiers or whether taxpayers are fronting favored causes and clubs for legislators — Black or white.
