During a paternity hearing in a southern Indiana court last year, a mother of four was ordered by a judge to testify that she had undergone an abortion five years earlier.
In retrospect, the forced courtroom confession was a backhanded way to embarrass a woman living in a state where public policy has consistently favored life over abortion.
I’m one who prefers that women and doctors take the lead on decisions over abortion. I prefer adoption. But I’m a male and I’m told that lessens my view. I understand that.
I am no fan, either, of forcing a woman to publicly confess to a medical procedure, conducted five years earlier, that had no impact on a question of child custody.
In summary, a man and woman started dating in 2016. At the time, she had four children from two prior relationships; she had physical custody of two children including one with special needs. The live-in boyfriend had three adult daughters from a previous marriage and another relationship.
Red flags should be flying; this couple doesn’t seem to relish lasting relationships.
Then the couple had a child together, only to break up a year later in 2018. The boyfriend/father filed a lawsuit to establish custody and parenting time.
At a hearing, the father’s lawyer asked the woman whether she had an abortion.
The woman tried at least twice to refrain from answering. Her attorney objected to the question, asking for relevancy.
The father’s counsel responded: “Your Honor, she has represented in her interrogatory answers about certain medical conditions and she failed to mention that she had an abortion. I believe that’s relevant to her truthfulness.”
The judge agreed. The mother had to confess.
Yes, she had terminated a pregnancy that resulted from a brief involvement with a neighbor.
In the end, the judge granted joint legal custody to the couple and gave the father primary physical custody. The mother appealed the order.
The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed the local court’s decision stating, “We conclude that any error in the admission of the abortion testimony was harmless,” according to the opinion written by Judge Margret Robb.
In other words, there was no evidence that the mother’s confession influenced the local judge’s decision.
That is, other than the fact that the boyfriend/father won the case and won physical custody.
In the decades since Roe v. Wade more women have come forward to tell their stories in hopes of removing the still-existing stigma over abortion.
That stigma was a key courtroom play by the father. Although now it seems that it was an act of revenge by the father, forcing his ex- to confess to an abortion in which he had no interest.
Having children, placing them for adoption or considering abortion is a personal and private choice.
Some may find that a courtroom confession about those choices helps portray a woman’s truthfulness and approach to parenting. But in this case, that forced confession also sadly affirmed a man’s ability to use abortion as a weapon for his benefit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.