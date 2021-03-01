One of the least known bills passing through the Indiana House is a wide-ranging attempt to slap China for human rights violations. But elements of the bill could affect every state agency.
As authored by Rep. Chris Judy, a Republican from Fort Wayne, House Bill 1387 would prohibit the public funds in three areas: direct flights to China; the state retirement system’s investments in China; and by closing Indiana’s economic development office there.
The bill would be the first by a state to directly withhold investment funds in order to protest human rights violations in China.
Asked if Hoosiers should be concerned about repercussions from China, Judy responded, “I think we should be more concerned with China buying up our farmland, addressing our food supply, human rights violations” as well as human trafficking and re-education in Chines internment camps.
Judy’s passion is admirable. But he acknowledged in a committee hearing that he did not contact companies that could be adversely affected by the bill. No one was present at the hearing to speak on the bill.
One of those agencies affected would be the Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS), which administers retirement funds for state employees.
As an example, INPRS invests in foreign currency, a risk where changes in exchange rates can adversely affect Indiana’s return. Currency investments include the official currency of China, of which the basic unit is the Yuan. By investing in Chinese currency, China can bolster its economy. One bank, Morgan Stanley, expects the yuan to become the world’s third largest currency behind the U.S. dollar and the euro. Obviously, a boost for China could mean a higher return for investors such as Indiana.
For another, INPRS has $580 million of its direct benefit assets (equity investments) in Chinese stocks, bonds and private assets. Of that, $355.6 million is in Chinese equities; the top five Chinese equity holdings have performed extremely well with one reaching nearly 200% upward change in 2020.
Also, of INPRS’ private market investments in China, information technology leads the way. That’s a head scratcher. If INPRS divests from a restricted fund, would the rate of return be smaller by switching to another one?
The bill would also require the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to close its office in Hangzhou, Zhejang, China. There are at least 21 companies in Indiana with Chinese origins including Altairnano in Anderson, Brightpoint in Hendricks County and Sunjoy in Columbus, which entered into a “Friendship City” agreement with Sunjoy’s Ningde home city.
Indiana-based companies with Chinese operations include Allison Transmission; Cummins; Ehob Inc.; Eli Lilly; Hillenbrand; Koch Enterprises; Marian Inc.; Telamon Corp.; and Zimmer Biomet.
The IEDC is following the bill but considers it too early to comment.
INPRS has also sent detailed information to the Legislature. Due to the unknown impacts on Indiana’s economy, the bill has been sent to the House Ways and Means Committee.
As far as private companies, Judy said he heard from none of them. But he also didn’t contact them. His aides should call to encourage feedback.
This may not be the time to sever economic ties, particularly if Hoosiers are benefiting from the creation of jobs. China is also this state’s fourth-largest export destination with $1.7 billion worth of Hoosier-made goods shipped there in 2016.
Indiana already bars investment in the Sudan, terrorist states and countries that boycott Israel. (In fact, INPRS pays $71,000 a year to a third party to monitor such areas of investment concerns.) Rather than Indiana being the first state to impose economic sanctions to protest human rights violations, how about just including the INPRS ban and other investments that might work solely to strengthen the Chinese economy and not threaten Hoosier job creation.
Chris Judy’s moral outrage is in the right place.
But slashing economic ties has ripple effects we might not foresee. And we certainly can’t foresee future difficulties without a full discussion.
