The handsome red-tailed hawk, clutching something in its terrible talons, stood in a blanket of pure white snow dappled with blood.
I’d just crossed the White River via the Third Street Bridge on my way to work midmorning Thursday in downtown Anderson. The fine mist of snow was falling steadily as the battered wipers rubbed feebly at my icy windshield.
I took my foot off the accelerator and peered again through the bleary glass.
Yep, it was a hawk, standing no more than 20 feet off the road in the snow.
The street was nearly empty as the snow mounted, and I turned on my hazard blinkers and braked to a slow, gentle stop next to the hawk, trying not to scare it off.
The victim, mashed into the snow by those powerful talons, appeared to be a small blackbird, maybe a starling or grackle. Maybe a juvenile crow.
As I rolled down the passenger side window to get a better look and shoot a photo or video, the hawk eyed me peevishly, unfurled its four-foot wingspan and lifted gracefully up into the snow-dusted sky, leaving its prey behind.
The raptor disappeared over the frosted treeline flanking the river where it bends from north to northwest, and my eyes turned to the feathered breakfast it had abandoned.
The creature was alive, stirring in the blood-dabbled snow, wounded and struggling to arise.
Its feathered back shook, and I could see that it was much larger than a common blackbird.
Then it wobbled to its webbed feet, wagged its blood-matted head and waddled haltingly, unsteadily off in the direction of the river.
As it went, I swear the creature looked up to the sky, back toward the northwest bend of the river, and shook its head again.
I watched for a minute or so, then finally turned my hazard lights off and swung right onto Fifth Street, heading toward the office.
I couldn’t decide whether to feel good about unwittingly transforming a dead duck into a lucky duck — or bad about unintentionally robbing a hawk of a robust breakfast on a cold, snowy morning.
-----
I received several responses to last week’s column about an astronomer’s speculation that a quarter-mile wide object that passed in 2016 through the solar system was an alien vessel.
A few of the respondents inferred that I am a UFO believer. I am not, though I am a firm believer that intelligent life is scattered across the universe. The odds in favor of it are truly astronomical.
An online poll question that accompanied the column sought to ascertain whether local people believe that intelligent extraterrestrial life exists and whether they hope it exists.
The results of the poll (as of Saturday night) are fascinating:
• I believe that it does, and I hope that it does: 50%
• I believe that it does, but I hope that it doesn’t: 14%
• I believe that it doesn’t, but I hope that it does: 1%
• I believe that it doesn’t, and I hope that it doesn’t: 17%
• I’m not sure, but I hope that it does: 11%
• I’m not sure, but I hope that it doesn’t: 8%
Of the 253 respondents, 64% believe that intelligent extraterrestrial life exists and 62% hope that it does.
Taking away those who answered with uncertainty, 82% believe the same thing they hope, indicating that most people’s thoughts on the topic are influenced by whether they want intelligent life to exist elsewhere.
Note to any aliens reading this column: We earthlings call this phenomenon thinking with your heart, not your head.
