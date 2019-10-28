I recently visited my 30-something nephew Jacob, who lives on the 26th floor of a brand new monolithic glass apartment building overlooking the Manhattan Bridge.
By contrast, I live in a low-slung, vinyl-sided 60-year-old tri-level overlooking an east central Indiana soybean field.
While Jacob watches the never-ending machinations of one of the world’s greatest cities whirling below as he sips his morning java, I squint through my bathroom window after relieving myself and try to discern whether that’s a raccoon, possum or skunk ambling through my backyard.
Jacob studies the menu before dining at one of the dozens of restaurants serving a variety of cuisines within walking distance. I alternate daily between Captain D’s and Taco Bell, where I’m vexed by the universal question: Hot or mild sauce?
Jacob has a dapper and polite apartment building staff at his beck and call. I have a yawning 18-year-old son in sweatpants and T-shirt who takes out the trash and mows the lawn when he gets around to it.
Jacob has a cleaning lady who sometimes scolds him for his taste in interior decor. I have a wife who sometimes scolds me for improperly loading the dishwasher.
Jacob works for a worldwide financial company helping form and implement strategies that affect multi-million-dollar profits. I write weekly columns read by people numbering well into the dozens.
Jacob is accustomed to sleeping through the sound of passenger trains whooshing by 260 feet below. I’m accustomed to sleeping through my wife’s gentle snore.
Jacob rides a Citi Bike across bustling NYC streets to work in a high-rise business building among the giants of Wall Street. I negotiate Anderson potholes in my Ford C-Max to work in The Herald Bulletin building across the street from the YMCA senior-living apartments.
Jacob has the city subway, Uber, taxis and other public transportation to hail at the touch of an app or the wave of a hand. Occasionally, I’m bold enough to ask a friend for a ride.
Jacob has a membership to a Turkish bathhouse across the city. I have a standard-capacity water heater in my basement.
Jacob encounters famous entertainers, athletes, politicians and business people. I was starstruck by a chance meeting recently with the second-seat cello player in the Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
Jacob sometimes races across the Manhattan Bridge, which spans a mile-plus, on his bicycle. I worry about picking up too much speed on the slope of the Eisenhower Bridge, which spans a few hundred feet.
Jacob could go for a walk in a different New York City park every day for four years and still have 240 to visit. I’ve snarfed down fast food sitting in my car at Edgewater Park 240 times already this year.
Exploring New York neighborhoods, Jacob could hear more than 800 languages spoken. Traipsing across Anderson, I could hear more than 800 abominations of the English language.
Jacob will buy you a $12 beer at a New York Yankees game. If you drop a few hints, I might shell out $1 for your hot dog at a high school basketball game.
Jacob likes to entertain guests with a tour of the world-famous Museum of Modern Art on West 53rd Street. I’ll gladly show you the crayon masterpieces of my children on the walls of my office.
Jacob loves his life in New York City. And I love mine in east central Indiana.
