We’ve all seen the images.
Russian tanks rolling into Ukrainian cities, fiery explosions sending ominous clouds of smoke billowing into the sky, and Ukrainian citizens desperately learning to fire military assault rifles.
We’ve all tracked the U.S. and international response to the Russian invasion.
Economic sanctions, we’re told, will cripple the invaders. More military equipment, we hope, will bolster the Ukrainians.
Meanwhile, for Baby Boomers and Generation X’ers, the prospect of a new Cold War or, more catastrophically, another world war, loom.
So I keep coming back to this question: Will diplomatic and economic sanctions be enough to defuse the crisis and avoid escalation into a protracted conflict that would ultimately be far more costly to the United States, dozens of other countries and the world economy?
Or is the U.S. and NATO response, without sending support personnel and troops on a large scale into Ukraine, tantamount to nothing more than appeasement?
It’s easy to look through the lens of history at initial British and French appeasement of Adolph’s Hitler designs on both the Sudetenland in Czechoslovakia and Austria and see that bowing to the Nazis provided a springboard for Hitler to invade Poland and trigger World War II.
But in the 1930s, appeasement had strong public support in Britain and France, both still reeling from the horrors of World War I. An article on the website of Britain’s Imperial War Museum describes the popularity of appeasement succinctly:
“Most closely associated with British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, it (appeasement) is now widely discredited as a policy of weakness. Yet at the time (1936), it was a popular and seemingly pragmatic policy. ...
“At the Munich Conference that September, Chamberlain seemed to have averted war by agreeing that Germany could occupy the Sudetenland, the German-speaking part of Czechoslovakia — this became known as the Munich Agreement. In Britain, the Munich Agreement was greeted with jubilation.”
That jubilation had been transformed into the deepest despair long before September 1940, when the Luftwaffe’s blitzkrieg of London commenced.
And that brings us to perhaps the most important question: Does the invasion of Ukraine suggest the strong possibility of more Russian aggression to come?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled the aspiration to reclaim the czarist Russian empire, which included Finland, Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. All of these countries, save Finland, are members of NATO, sworn to protect one another against foreign aggression.
Russia has warned Finland and Sweden against joining NATO, further indicating possible intent to absorb those countries into a new-age Russian empire.
So now we watch the human tragedy of war unfolding again in Ukraine. And we wait to see whether sanctions against the aggressor and aid for the resistance will be enough to keep Putin from overthrowing a democratically elected government and installing a puppet regime.
If that happens, we’ll hold our collective breath, knowing that the United States’ response, should Putin target another country, would have to be direct military engagement. And in this nuclear age, that’s an infinitely more frightening prospect than the horrors of World War II.
