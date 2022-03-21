Four others squatted on their haunches around Giakk. Wonder, doubt and fear creased their humanoid faces.
Giakk grunted something important, grinned through half-missing teeth and struck two stones together.
Sparks rained into the nest of dried weeds and sticks at his feet.
Wisps of smoke arose. A weak flame flickered to life, then flared in wonderful, frightening bright yellow and orange.
One of Giakk’s fellow cavemen slapped his chest and woofed approval.
Another stared at the fire hopefully but with cautious concern.
The third, terror in his eyes, frantically kicked dirt on the fire.
The last caveman, anger pulsing in his veins, hurled a stone, striking Giakk squarely between the eyes.
In the two million years since the death of poor Giakk, man has harnessed and created a slew of other world-altering forces, each bringing both the promise of a better life and the threat of danger.
Animal domestication. Agriculture. The wheel. The automobile. Mass production. Radio and TV. Nuclear fission. The computer.
Fear, both rational and irrational, have clung to each breakthrough. So has hope.
Now comes artificial intelligence.
Are you hopeful about the progress AI brings?
Are you fearful of the dangerous doors it is throwing open?
Or perhaps you don’t know enough about AI to have an opinion.
I remember a few years before the popular rise of post-Facebook social media, a newspaper colleague was trying to explain the value of Twitter to me and how it worked. It seemed a difficult concept to grasp.
Now both the benefits and drawbacks of Twitter, Instagram and other social platforms seem simple and clear.
Perhaps that’s the way we’ll all feel about AI a few years down the road.
To start, Oxford Language defines it as “the theory and development of computer systems able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.”
Here are a handful of the ways AI can be used, via simplilearn.com:
• Personalized shopping
• Fraud prevention
• Automated administrative tasks
• Personalized learning
• Autonomous vehicles
• Facial recognition
• Recommendation systems
• Tending and harvesting crops
Some of these uses sound like slam-dunk positives, right? Others sound pretty ominous.
An October 2019 article in Forbes succinctly summarizes AI anxiety:
“The fears of AI seem to stem from a few common causes: general anxiety about machine intelligence, the fear of mass unemployment, concerns about super-intelligence, putting the power of AI into the wrong people’s hands, and general concern and caution when it comes to new technology.”
A pattern of public attitudes normally develops when world-changing breakthroughs emerge, with widespread fears in the developmental stage gradually giving way first to cautious acceptance and then universal utilization when the new tool or technology becomes widely available and affordable.
Real-world uses of AI are proliferating. Yet, for the most part, AI tools aren’t yet in the hands of common consumers like you and me. But they will be soon — and they will be highly useful, even life-changing.
An article from early March in the New York Times describes how a beekeeper used an AI program from a company called Lobe.ai. With a simple command, the AI application accumulates video images of wasps and other intruders entering his beehives. The technology saves the beekeeper hundreds of hours that would have been necessary to monitor surveillance video to find and identify hive intruders.
“A growing army of ‘citizen developers’ ... use new products that allow anyone to apply artificial intelligence without having to write a line of computer code,” the article notes.
“Proponents of the ‘no-code’ A.I. revolution believe it will change the world: It used to require a team of engineers to build a piece of software, and now users with a web browser and an idea have the power to bring that idea to life themselves.”
Giakk and his chest-slapping friend would have been all-in on this idea.
The three other cavemen, no doubt, would have reacted quite differently.
Understanding that the age of artificial intelligence is blooming, whether we like it of not, is the first step to realizing that it will change our lives for the better.
Like fire in the wrong hands, though, AI also has the power to disrupt and destroy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.