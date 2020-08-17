Finally, I found it — a poll on the presidential race that isn’t rigged by the fake news media, those lackeys of the liberal left wing.
Actually, it found me. It just showed up in my in-box with the title “Official Trump Polling.” Thank God I’m on the email list to reelect President Trump. Otherwise, I probably never would have seen it.
One thing’s for sure, the fake news media would never report on it. They’re too busy shoving rigged polls down our throats that show Joe Biden holding a lead of about 52%-42% over President Trump.
Yeah, right!
Remember how wrong those polls were in 2016, when they showed Hillary Clinton leading Trump going into the election? Yeah, sure, she won the popular vote by nearly 3 million, but who’s sitting in the White House today? Here’s a hint: He doesn’t wear white pants suits, but he does have orange skin.
Just because I care about you, the reader, so much, I’m reprinting a portion of the Trump campaign poll in this column. You’ll note that it plays right down the middle. No loaded liberal questions. No political trickery. Just a straight-up poll from the people who brought you our straight-talking, honest-as-Abe president.
The poll introduction read:
“Friend,
We need your input.
Now that the 2020 Presidential Ticket is official, it’s only a matter of time before the Fake News comes out with a PHONY poll about where President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand.
It’s no secret that their results will be pro-Biden-Harris and totally biased. We’ve never been able to trust what the Fake News media says, and we’re not about to start now.
In order to get the TRUTH, we just launched our Official Presidential Issue Poll – the ONLY accurate poll out there.”
Now, to the questions:
Which do you identify as?
• American
• Socialist
What do you believe is the most important issue facing our country right now?
• Immigration
• The Economy
• Rebuilding our military
• Taking care of our veterans
• National Security
• Draining the Swamp
• Lowering the cost of healthcare
• Protecting the Second Amendment
• ALL OF THE ABOVE
Do you agree that our Nation should prioritize American Citizens over dangerous illegal aliens?
• Yes
• No
Who do you trust more to trust to restore law and order in liberal-run cities?
• President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence
• Sleepy Joe Biden and Phony Kamala Harris
Who do you trust more to FINISH THE WALL?
• President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence
• Sleepy Joe Biden and Phony Kamala Harris
Who do you trust more to protect your Second Amendment rights?
• President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence
• Sleepy Joe Biden and Phony Kamala Harris
Who do you trust more to put America First?
• President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence
• Sleepy Joe Biden and Phony Kamala Harris
Who do you believe is a better fit to be President of the United States?
• President Trump
• Sleepy Joe Biden
Who do you believe is a better fit to be Vice President of the United States?
• Vice President Mike Pence
• Phony Kamala Harris
Who did you vote for in 2016?
• President Trump
• Crooked Hillary
Who will you vote for in November?
• President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence
• Sleepy Joe Biden and Phony Kamala Harris
That’s it. Doesn’t it feel marvelous, for once, to take a poll that doesn’t have a political bias?
One thing is clear. If President Trump doesn’t (Yeah, right!) defeat Sleepy Joe and Phony Kamala in November, he’s a surefire success as a professional pollster.
