The Japaneses attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor 79 years ago today is often viewed as a disaster for the United States, and understandably so.
The surprise assault claimed 2,403 American lives, and 19 ships were sunk or badly damaged.
But from the perspective of many historians, the attack was less a brilliant stroke by the Japanese and more an act of desperation.
Before Pearl Harbor, most Americans were adamantly opposed to U.S. entry into World War II.
The first world war was still a fresh memory, and a strain of isolationism, known as America First (yes, that’s right), held sway over much of the country.
Campaigning during the 1940 presidential election, Franklin Roosevelt promised to keep America out of the brewing global conflagration.
”I have said this before, but I shall say it again and again and again,” Roosevelt insisted. “Your boys are not going to be sent into any foreign wars.”
His assertion was less than sincere. Roosevelt deplored fascism and moved after winning the election to build a national consensus for U.S. entry into the war. But Roosevelt’s attention was trained mostly on the Nazi menace, not the threat posed by the Empire of the Rising Sun.
If the Japanese had not attacked Pearl Harbor, U.S. involvement would likely have been delayed months and focused to a greater degree on the European theater.
Meanwhile, the Japanese could have continued to build their empire in East Asia without direct U.S. military interference.
Instead, Japan, blinded by imperialistic zeal and patriotic fervor, took an ill-conceived gamble and attacked an opponent with far greater resources.
Japanese naval commander Isoroku Yamamoto imagined that the bombing of the U.S. naval base would deal a devastating blow to the U.S. military and would demoralize the American public, forcing the U.S. government to seek a political solution.
History shows Yamamoto greatly miscalculated American resolve.
Here are some other facts you might not know about the attack on Pearl Harbor:
• The Japanese began planning a surprise attack against the U.S. as early as January 1941, a full 11 months before the assault.
• The attack was executed on a Sunday because the Japanese believed Americans would be less prepared and more relaxed during a weekend.
• The attack left U.S. naval repair facilities, a submarine base and fuel storage fields untouched.
• The Japanese had hoped to sink U.S. aircraft carriers with another wave of bombers, but the carriers were not at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
• Of the eight U.S. battleships that were sunk or damaged, six returned to duty during World War II.
• Nearly half of the Americans who died were aboard the battleship USS Arizona, which exploded when a bomb hit its ammunition room.
• The Japanese deployed five midget submarines to help bring down the American battleships, but U.S. forces sank four and captured the other.
• Sixty-five Japanese died in the attack and one was taken prisoner. Twenty-eight Japanese planes were gunned down.
• Before a last-minute change to Roosevelt’s address to the nation following the attack, the famous “a day that will live in infamy” passage was written as “a day that will live on in world history.”
