You asked for it. Sort of.
Give me just a little bit of praise, just a sliver of encouragement. And you’ll get a column pretty much just like the last one.
You liked last week’s column about “It’s a Wonderful Life”? You get another one about Christmas movies.
You didn’t like last week’s column? Go suck eggnog, Scrooge!
Ahem.
From “Christmas Vacation” (1989):
• Bumbling father Clark Griswold, after discovering that the company bonus he was counting on to put in a swimming pool turned out to be a membership in the Jelly of the Month Club:
“Hey! If any of you are looking for any last-minute gift ideas for me, I have one. I’d like Frank Shirley, my boss, right here tonight. I want him brought from his happy holiday slumber over there on Melody Lane with all the other rich people and I want him brought right here, with a big ribbon on his head. And I want to look him straight in the eye and I want to tell him what a cheap, lying, no-good, rotten, four-flushing, low-life, snake-licking, dirt-eating, inbred, overstuffed, ignorant, blood-sucking, dog-kissing, brainless ... hopeless, heartless .... bug-eyed, stiff-legged, spotty-lipped, worm-headed sack of monkey s- — he is! Hallelujah! Holy s---! Where’s the Tylenol?”
Clark, to obnoxious Cousin Eddie: “Can I refill your eggnog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead?”
Clark, looking out the window at Eddie: “Oh, the silent majesty of a winter’s morn; the clean, cool chill of the holiday air; and an (expletive deleted) in his bathrobe, emptying a chemical toilet into my sewer.”
From Buddy, the title character in “Elf” (2003):
• “We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup.”
• “I’m sorry I ruined your lives and crammed 11 cookies into the VCR.”
• “Then I traveled through the seven levels of the Candy Cane forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops, and then I walked through the Lincoln Tunnel.”
• “You stink! You smell like beef and cheese, you don’t smell like Santa.”
• “This place reminds me of Santa’s Workshop. Except it smells like mushrooms and everyone looks like they want to hurt me.”
Ralphie, the child lead character (and adult narrator) from “A Christmas Story” (1983):
• Discussing how, at the age of 9, he was gifted a pink bunny suit for Christmas: “Aunt Clara had for years labored under the delusion that I was not only 4 years old but also a girl.”
• Describing a friend taking a dare to stick his tongue on the frozen flag pole at school: “Schwartz created a slight breach of etiquette by skipping the triple-dare-you and going right for the throat!”
• The constant refrain keeping Ralphie from receiving the coveted Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle for Christmas: “You’ll shoot your eye out! You’ll shoot your eye out!”
And from Jim Carey’s green fiend in the 2000 version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas:”
• “Now you listen to me, young lady! Even if we’re horribly mangled, there’ll be no sad faces on Christmas.”
• “And they’ll feast, feast, feast, feast. They’ll eat their Who-Pudding and rare Who-Roast Beast. But that’s something I just cannot stand in the least. ... Oh, no: I’m speaking in rhyme!”
• “Blast this Christmas music! It’s joyful and triumphant.”
---
Don’t worry, you can send your adoring emails and place your fawning phone calls, but no amount of praise will induce me to write yet another Christmas movies column.
And you can quote me on that.
Merry Christmas!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.