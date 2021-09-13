Some were long and lanky. Others were short and scrawny, or short and stout. You know, typical high school boys.
But some were gigantic, tall and wide — big enough to look at home on an NFL field.
So I started studying Friday night’s football game program, just to see how many of the players were over 200 pounds. The percentages were eye-popping.
Twenty-nine of Muncie Central’s 66 players, 44%, were 200 pounds or heavier. Richmond had even more behemoths — 30 of the 62 Red Devils were listed at 200 pounds or more. And get this: Richmond had five players who weighed at least 300 pounds, including one who tipped the scales at 350.
I love high school football, but I haven’t seen a lot of games in person since I was a sports reporter at The Herald Bulletin back in the 1990s.
Friday was the first time I made it to a game this season. My wife teaches at Muncie Central, and it was homecoming there, so we went to see the Bearcats play.
The game has changed in various ways over the past few decades but, in my estimation, the biggest change is the size of the players. Some of these guys are enormous.
So I did some research to see how much the weight of players has changed, using rosters from Indiana high school state championship games. Here’s what I found:
• In 1980, just 11% of the players weighed 200 pounds of more and zero topped 300.
• Twenty years later, 30% tipped the scales at 200 or more, while a mere 0.5% hit 300.
• Last year, the 200-pounder percentage was up to 34%, while 3% were 300 pounds or more.
The percentages of heavy players are a little lower than that this year among Madison County teams. Six of them — Alexandria, Anderson, Frankton, Lapel, Madison-Grant and Pendleton Heights — reported player weights on the rosters they provided for The Herald Bulletin’s football season preview section.
Of the 327 players listed, 24% weighed at least 200 pounds, while 1.2% came in at 300 pounds or more.
The increase in player weight, of course, correlates to the overall rise in youth obesity in our country. However, while obesity is widely recognized as a public health scourge, in football heavy-bodied linemen are needed to push the line of scrimmage.
In some cases, coaches encourage players to gain weight. This, or course, can be counterproductive to a player’s health.
As a 2013 article in Smithsonian Magazine pointed out, “bigger players ... deal with the side effects of their sheer size — things like obesity and metabolic disorders — that stay with them long past their playing days.”
The article cites a study showing that NFL players, on average, weighed about 100 more pounds than their counterparts in 1942. Furthermore, the study revealed that much of the increase, for linemen, wasn’t muscle but health-damaging body fat.
On the flip side, football, like other sports, can also influence a high school kid to adopt healthier habits.
In many cases, I’m sure, high school football coaches encourage obese players to lose weight in order to improve mobility and stamina.
Watching the Friday night game at Muncie Central, it was clear that, in high school anyway, the premium is on athletic ability rather than body size.
Other than one aggressive lineman, the 300-pounders mostly stood on the sideline while their long and lanky, and short and stout teammates ran around the field and dictated the outcome.
