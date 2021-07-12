July is a busy month in Madison County, and here at The Herald Bulletin, we’re working hard to bring you an extra helping of interesting local content.
The Madison County 4-H Fair, which was so limited last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be back closer to full strength this month.
Some judging of 4-H entries has already started, and this year’s fair queen was selected Sunday. But the festivities really get going next Sunday, July 18, when the annual fair parade starts at 2 p.m.
The next day, concession stands open. You can get your fill of elephant ears, corn dogs, lemon shakeups and other summertime delicacies each day of the fair — July 19-24 — from noon to 11 p.m.
Midway rides whirl, soar and dip starting at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday on the fairgrounds, and get going two hours earlier on Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24.
Along with the animal barns and other display buildings, the Madison County 4-H Fair offers finger-snapping music on the entertainment stage.
The Bulldogs (1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s tunes) kick off the slate Monday, July 19. They’re followed by local favorite Woody Wright on Tuesday, Stella Luna & the Satellites (rock ‘n’ roll) on Wednesday and locally famous duo Cook & Belle on Thursday. Each act takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.
We’ll help get you prepared for the fair, particularly the 4-H portion, with a special section to be published this coming Friday. The section will be comprised primarily of feature stories on local 4-H’ers.
During fair week, check out our print editions and heraldbulletin.com for daily coverage.
4-H is all about the kids, as are high school sports.
Managing Editor of Digital Heather Bremer, Sports Editor George Bremer and Sports Reporter Rob Hunt have been working behind the scenes on the annual THB Sports Awards. Each summer, this special event honors the best and most inspirational players, coaches and programs in local high school athletics from the previous school year.
Last year, because of the pandemic, the sports awards event was conducted virtually. We’ll do that again this year. To join the fun, check out Facebook Live on our website Wednesday evening. Also, look for special sections about the sports awards in our Wednesday and Thursday print editions.
Newspaper work is often based on day-to-day news, but we have to shift gears and think farther ahead when planning Madison, our quarterly lifestyles magazine.
We’re now in the stretch run of putting together content for the fall issue of Madison.
Our cover spread will focus on local arts, with stories about the arts scene in Anderson, in the Pendleton-Lapel area and in the northern portion of Madison County.
Like every edition, this one will include Steve Jackson’s popular local history column and Howard Hewitt’s wine column. Our 7 Health Tips will help you help your children (or grandchildren) create a healthy relationship with food, and our Q&A will introduce you to Anderson High School senior Damaurion Menifee.
You’ll also enjoy Ken de la Bastide’s travel piece on the attractions of northeastern Ohio. Julie Campbell will introduce you to Reverie, a new shop in Anderson that promotes the work of local artisans. And Sawyer Osmun will give you the lowdown on Smoky’s Concession Stand restaurant in Lapel.
We hope you’ll enjoy Madison magazine, due for free distribution in early August, and the THB Sports Awards almost as much as you enjoy the the sights, sounds and tastes of the county fair.
