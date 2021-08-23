You know how it is with old friends.
They once played a significant role in your life, and then circumstances change and you lose contact with them for years — or forever.
Facebook and other social media have changed that some. But most people of a certain age have so many old friends from high school and previous places and times, that some of them slip into obscurity as the years pass.
Greg Fanning was a news reporter at The Herald Bulletin during my first stint in Anderson as a sports writer in the early 1990s.
He was a quiet guy with a wry smile and a gentle way about him. I remember he stopped by my desk to welcome me after I started at THB. We were about the same age — in our mid-20s — and seemed to have a lot in common.
Greg and I soon discovered we had a mutual interest in tennis. So we played against one another, I’d say, a dozen times over the course of a year.
Greg wasn’t much of a tennis player, but neither was I. So we had friendly, competitive matches on the courts at Anderson University and a few times, as I recall, in Edgewood.
I remember one day was blazing hot on the court, and Greg soaked through a couple of T-shirts but gamely kept hustling around the court.
Anyway, Greg left The Herald Bulletin, to my recollection, about a year after I started.
I can’t remember where he went, but he passed out of my life — and I passed out of his.
I thought about him from time to time over the years but never tried to find him.
A couple of weeks ago, I received an email with the subject line “former reporter info.”
I get more than 100 emails a day. Some are interesting or important; others not so much. So I opened this particular message with no expectations and certainly with no trepidation.
The letter began innocuously enough.
“I don’t know if you were around when Greg Fanning used to work for the paper as the Educational Reporter but I was hoping you might help me,” the email read. “I knew Greg well up until he left town and got a degree in social work.”
Then my heart sank.
“I wanted to let you know,” the email continued, “he has passed.”
The writer went on to explain that she had been a friend of Greg’s and that she was aware he’d had a pacemaker implanted when he was in his early 30s. Her husband, she wrote, needs a pacemaker now. So she thought of Greg and googled his name.
She found a news article about Greg’s death on July 10, 2016.
He had been jogging in his Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood when he was shot to death.
Someone found his body in a parking lot.
He had no form of ID on him. Authorities eventually tracked his identity by the serial number on his pacemaker.
“Fanning was wearing athletic clothing and a reflective vest when he was found,” the article reads. “He was known as an avid 5K runner who routinely went out for several miles in the late mornings and late evenings.”
Officers believed that “property was stolen from Fanning after the shooting,” but they had no suspects.
Greg’s death is now a cold case for the Columbus police.
Last week, my son and I drove to Columbus for a concert and stayed overnight with a friend of mine from college.
Thinking of Greg, I treasured those hours with a fresh conviction.
Old friendships are well worth the effort at renewal.
