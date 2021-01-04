It’s been a bit of a struggle in recent years to reach the $15,000 goal set for the Empty Stocking Fund.
But The Herald Bulletin’s annual fund drive to help the Salvation Army serve local families was different this time around. The goal was exceeded with two weeks still remaining in the campaign, which began Thanksgiving Day.
As of Wednesday, the Empty Stocking Fund total was $21,826.07, with more money rolling in as the Jan. 1 postmark deadline approached. We’ll report the final total in the newspaper this week.
Each of the past several years, the fund lagged behind the $15,000 goal at the Jan. 1 deadline, and we extended the drive in the hope that more donations would come in. Our faith was rewarded when large donations, some as much as $5,000, arrived to push the fund past its goal.
This time around, we received a $5,000 contribution from an anonymous donor, as well. It came relatively early in the campaign.
As it turns out, even without that donation, we still would have passed the $15,000 goal several days early.
Eager participation in the Empty Stocking Fund in 2020 fits what many have observed about philanthropy in the recently passed year. With a pandemic raging, good people have recognized growing needs in the Madison County community and willingly stepped forward to address them.
Here at The Herald Bulletin, we’ve seen the impact of this mindset in strong advertising support for new projects such as our Hometown Heroes special section in the spring, our new Season of Thanks section in November and many other new and recurring projects.
The new sections told the good news stories of the pandemic about local people banding together to help one another and related the beauty and resilience of life in the face of economic hardship, isolation, illness and the threat of death.
The success in 2020 of the Empty Stocking Fund is another good news story.
The fund helps the Salvation Army supply food and other necessities to families year round.
Through contributions to the Empty Stocking Fund, the red kettle drive and other donations this holiday season, the Salvation Army has “served 2,815 children with food, toys and clothes for the holidays,” according to Salvation Army Major Mike Wolfe.
There is much about 2020 that we all want to leave behind. But let’s not forget the spirit of humanity that was both exposed and bolstered by the challenges of the pandemic.
We learned a lot about ourselves in 2020 — and much of it was good.
