As of Saturday, Democratic challenger Joe Biden held an average lead of 8.4% over President Donald Trump in five polls of voters across the country, according to 270towin.com.
Of course, as Hillary Clinton found in 2016, winning the national popular vote is meaningless. Clinton was selected on nearly 3 million more ballots than Trump, but she lost the Electoral College anyway.
While the national polls correctly predicted Clinton’s popular vote victory, they missed on electoral votes. Polls showed her winning enough battleground states to capture the election. But Trump took narrow victories in nearly all of the swing states, winning the White House.
This year, Biden has that comfortable 8.4% lead in national polls. And, like Clinton four years ago, he has smaller leads in most of the swing state polls. The Democratic nominee has edges of 7.2% in Pennsylvania, 2.3% in Arizona, 3.0% in Florida, 6.8% in Michigan, 2.3% in North Carolina and 6.2% in Wisconsin, according to 270towin.
The Real Clear Politics poll shows that Biden’s collective lead in those six states 10 days before the election is 3.8%, which might seem significant.
However, the same poll 10 days before the 2016 election showed that exact same 3.8% advantage for Clinton in the six battleground states.
In that light, the Nov. 3 election could go either way.
Of course, the late October 2016 announcement by FBI Director James Comey that the bureau had found new evidence and was reopening the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails threw a variable into the race less than a week before Election Day in 2016.
Depending on its magnitude, a late October surprise would likely not have as large an impact on the 2020 election, given that more than 56 million Americans have already voted.
-----
The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board is in the midst of publishing a slate of endorsements in the Nov. 3 election.
On Friday, we announced the board’s selections in the Madison County commissioner and county council races. The next day, we published our endorsements for the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees.
Yet to come are our editorial board’s selections for three state representative seats, the congressional seat serving the Madison County area, governor and president.
Our newspaper has a long tradition of endorsing in contested races to offer an informed opinion for local voters to consider when deciding how to cast their ballot.
In the past, The Herald Bulletin has often conducted local candidate debates for the benefit of voters and also to help our editorial board assess candidate viewpoints. But coronavirus concerns this year forestalled such efforts.
Our endorsements were based on candidates’ records of public service, campaign platforms and leadership qualities. The editorial board also took into account political party balance and each candidate’s demonstrated ability to work in a bipartisan spirit.
We did Zoom interviews with major party candidates for governor and Congress and sent questionnaires to candidates in state and local races.
The board — comprised of Publisher Beverly Joyce, Copy Desk Chief Paula Bivens, Managing Editor of Digital Heather Bremer, News Editor Jim Meyer and myself — met last week to finalize our endorsements.
We quickly reached a consensus in some races. Other races carried a discussion that lasted two hours.
We hope you’ll consider our editorial board’s endorsements and also use our Voter’s Guide, published Saturday, to learn more about local candidates.
