My cousin Johnny is a great guy, always has been.
He’s mild-mannered but engaging and has a subtle sense of humor swaddled in his soft, pleasant North Carolina accent. His humor targets smiles, chuckles and nodding of the head more than belly laughs. And he regularly hits the mark.
Johnny’s a loving husband and father and a devoted son. A couple years back, he let his lucrative trucking business go dormant so that he could spend his days (and nights) taking care of his mother, my sweet Aunt Betty, who is beset by severe dementia. She lives with Johnny and his wife, Susan, now.
For all of these reasons and more, I’ve always respected, admired and liked Cousin Johnny. And, I’m pretty sure, he feels the same way about me and the rest of the Indiana strain of the Underwood clan.
I don’t see Johnny and his family often, but now that my oldest daughter, Samantha, lives near Wilmington, his home in Fuquay Varina is only a half-hour off my path through the Tar Heel State to see Sam.
So I contacted Johnny to see whether my younger daughter, Alix, and I could meet for lunch on our way down. He responded with a kind invitation to his home.
South of Raleigh, Fuquay is nestled among gently rolling hills. It’s a pretty area, and Johnny lives on a quiet little farm bordered by modest conifers. He’s carved out his own little slice of heaven.
Susan fixed mouth-watering white chicken lasagna, garlic bread, salad and a chocolate cake with a delicious whipped cream topping.
Alix and I sat down to lunch with Aunt Betty; Susan; Johnny; their daughter, Brittney; and their four grandsons — ages 1 to 6. Susan watches the little ones most days, often while Brittney and her husband work remotely from upstairs. The boys, of course, are full of energy and mischief. The house is full of love.
After a long, leisurely meal, Johnny entertained us with stories from his trucking days before we left the table with full bellies and a strong sense of a warm relationship rekindled.
Then he gave Alix and me a tour of his huge chicken coop and yard out back where dozens of colorful laying hens and their tittering brood roam under the watchful eyes of cocky, crowing roosters. Most chickens could only dream of such a life.
Our visit was almost over now; Alix and I had to get back on the road to Wilmington.
Then, unexpectedly, the conversation took an ugly turn.
I’m not sure why or how it happened, but politics reared its ugly head.
Quickly, it became clear that Johnny’s world view was completely different than ours. That his view of everything from climate change to the Jan. 6 insurrection/protest at the U.S. Capitol was completely different. That his very view of reality, truth and untruth was just the opposite of ours.
It’s difficult for me to respect anyone who believes in lies, who rejects science, history and common sense. And I’m sure Johnny feels the same way.
How could Johnny believe these things, drink this Kool-Aid, I thought. How could Scott believe these things, drink this Kool-Aid, I’m sure he thought.
As we were getting in the car, my gut sank. Politics had ruined the visit. Maybe I could never think of Johnny in the same way. Maybe he would never think of me in the same way.
Then he grinned, his face softened.
“Come on back for another visit,” he said, pausing for effect. “I promise not to shoot you.”
I smiled, too, a real smile of relief and understanding. The next visit, I think, will be just fine.
