The pandemic has had a profound — even tragic — impact on my family and me.
I’ve contracted it twice.
In the fall of 2020, I was pretty sick for a week with typical COVID-19 symptoms: fatigue, a headache and a sore throat. It wasn’t any fun at all.
Last month, the coronavirus struck again. This time it wasn’t nearly as bad; it felt like a serious case of the flu for one day and a mild case for the next several days.
I probably had the omicron variant, which has generally been mild. Also, it’s likely that the vaccine shots I had back in the spring helped my body battle the virus. Ironically, I had the booster just a few days before I tested positive in January.
My wife’s Aunt Jane had not been vaccinated at all when she contracted COVID-19 last month. She was diabetic, I understand, but was otherwise in good health and in her early 70s.
After a couple of weeks in the hospital, her body just couldn’t fight anymore.
Her funeral Mass — with her three daughters, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren attending — was absolutely heart-wrenching. The family’s suffering was etched on the tearful face of Uncle Gary. They had expected Jane to be with them far into the future.
About a week had passed after Jane’s death when my mom, an 86-year-old stroke victim, began to feel as if she had no energy. She also had a cough and was showing signs of confusion.
She usually works several crossword puzzles a day and often has a book in her hand. So, typically, Mom’s pretty sharp mentally.
She insisted that she was beginning to feel better, but a week ago Friday, she couldn’t get out of bed and her confusion deepened.
My brother, who lives near Mom in rural North Manchester, called for an ambulance, which transported her to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Her COVID test came back positive, and an X-ray revealed pneumonia.
After five nights in the hospital, she was released to a long-term care facility. She’s in the COVID wing now.
Visitors have to wear a disposable gown, a heavy N95 mask, a face shield and latex gloves. Once you enter the COVID wing, you’re not allowed anywhere else in the facility. You exit through a back door and walk around the exterior of the facility to your car in a parking lot.
Sickness hangs heavily over the COVID wing like a fog of impending doom. Some who are checked into the wing will never leave.
We believe that Mom will get stronger with therapy and will eventually be able to return home, where she had continued to live with the help of family, friends and home health care providers during the six years since her stroke.
Mom has been vaccinated, and we believe that’s an important factor in her favor.
My family’s experience tells us how important the vaccine is. Your experience might tell you that, as well. If not now, it likely will in the near future.
