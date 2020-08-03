Deon Parson first walked into my office as an Anderson High School student with a love for art and a cute comic strip modeled after a child character named Kurami.
Roughly eight years later, Deon is a syndicated cartoon artist.
His talent and determination were undeniable from the beginning. Those qualities have enabled him to continually hone his skill at creating charming strips.
Deon is known well in local art circles for his shy smile, enthusiasm and prolific cartooning. Many readers of The Herald Bulletin will remember him for the daily strip “Life with Kurami,” which was published from the spring of 2015 through the fall of 2017.
We hated to say goodbye to Kurami, but Deon had other artistic ideas to develop, and he has since created two captivating cartoon worlds — “Pen & Ink” and “Rosebuds.”
The latter caught the eye of creative experts at the national syndicate Andrews McMeel Publishing, which has offered Deon a contract to produce two strips a week for the GoComics website.
That’s great news for a deserving young artist!
There’s good news for readers of The Herald Bulletin, as well.
Beginning Saturday, the newspaper will publish a “Rosebuds” strip weekly.
Here’s an introduction to the strip, courtesy of Deon:
“Rosebuds” explores the bonds of three sisters, Rosa, Maria and Maricela Gonzalez, and follows the daily antics and rivalries springing from their relationships.
Though they can be thorns in one another’s sides, their unconditional love keeps them blossoming.
Meet the characters:
• Rosa, 27, is a strong, surly, short-tempered eldest sister with a secret love for cute things.
• Maria, 18, is an upbeat, air-headed middle child with a big heart and penchant for quick comebacks.
• Maricela, 8, is a child prodigy and perhaps the most adult of the three sisters.
I’ve reviewed Rosebuds strips throughout the development stage, and I love the characters, artwork and humor of the strip.
I’m sure you, too, will embrace Rose, Maria and Maricela as part of your Herald Bulletin weekend reading routine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.