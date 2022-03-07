If you’ve lived in Madison County long enough, you’ve almost certainly connected with neighbors who, like you, take pride in their community and their homes.
Some spend hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars renovating those homes — sometimes for comfort and practicality, sometimes to adapt to changing life situations and sometimes for pure aesthetics.
If you’ve done a really cool renovation to your home or know another Madison County resident who has, we want to share the story with the community through Madison, The Herald Bulletin’s quarterly lifestyle magazine.
Send contact information and a brief description of the home makeover to me at scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com.
The summer issue of Madison, due for distribution in early May, will also feature tips for buying and selling a home, summer yard beautification suggestions and a look at the mesmerizing Zillow Gone Wild website.
You’ll also find in the pages of Madison our popular every-issue content about travel, local events, Indiana festivals, wine, local history and more.
In addition to our restaurant review department, we’ll also debut a new recipes spread. For this issue, we’ll highlight summer table fare.
If you have a recipe for a delicious appetizer, main course or dessert that really hits the spot when the weather gets warm, send it to me, and we’ll consider it for publication. Include a photo of yourself, if you’re so inclined.
Many subscribers to The Herald Bulletin receive Madison with their newspaper. Other folks can pick up a copy free at various retail outlets around the county or at The HB office, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Or, if you’d like to have Madison mailed to your home for just $15 a year, let us know.
-----
While our staff is knee deep in producing content for the magazine and generating news for heraldbulletin.com and the print editions of The Herald Bulletin, we’re also working on the Annual Report.
Special sections comprising the Annual Report generally require about 40 pages to contain the dozens of stories on progress in local business, education, government, health care and other key drivers of our community’s fortunes.
The Annual Report sections will be distributed with The Herald Bulletin three weeks from today, March 28.
-----
We’re also working on Discover magazine in collaboration with the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau. This slick magazine, distributed by the visitors bureau, highlights fun activities and interesting sights across our community.
While the magazine is targeted at folks visiting Madison County, local residents are likely to learn about something new.
The next issue of Discover will be available for distribution in early April.
The editor of Discover, Bob Blake, joined our staff in October. Bob is our digital editor, in charge of our website and social media engagement.
A veteran of newspaper and television news, Bob also pitches in on print editing and news coordinating responsibilities. He can be reached at 765-640-4805 and bob.blake@heraldbulletin.com.
