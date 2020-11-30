Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.