My column last week advocating for determining the winner of future presidential elections based on popular vote drew about a dozen rebuttals and just one call of support.
The rebuttals ranged from emotional to reasonable.
Some leveled personal attacks, including this one that I found particularly funny:
“Reading this garbage reminded me of a little clown named Greta Thunberg (teenage environment advocate), spewing out nonsense as you do. Actually, you look a lot like this person. Grow your hair a bit and the difference would be gone.”
Some reflected a poor understanding of the history of the Electoral College, how government evolves as the world changes and the impact of large population centers on the outcome of the election.
The Electoral College system was a compromise born from the idea that average Americans, scattered about the countryside, couldn’t get the information they needed to vote wisely on the president.
History.com offers an easy-to-understand description of the creation of the Electoral College, making the following points:
• The Founding Fathers settled on the Electoral College at the 1787 Constitutional Convention because “they were tired, impatient, frustrated. They cobbled together this plan because they couldn’t agree on anything else,” according to George Edwards III, emeritus political science professor at Texas A&M University.
• The Electoral College was, in part, created to appease slave states. Slaves counted as three-fifths of a person in calculating a state’s electoral votes.
• Contrary to current popular opinion, the system was not created to empower states and areas with small populations by keeping those with larger populations from deciding elections. Nor was it created to avoid the domination of a single party. Political parties didn’t exist in the fledgling United States.
“The drafters of the Constitution assumed that electors would vote according to their individual discretion, not the dictates of a state or national party,” History.com notes.
• The Constitution does not address how states should decide their electoral votes. They could decide to award them to the candidate winning the state’s popular vote or divide them according the apportionment of the popular vote, or adopt some other method.
The following letter (with caustic asides removed) covers fairly well the basic tenor of most of the responses I received:
“Read your idiotic thoughts on killing the Electoral College. ... You would be comfortable with New York and Los Angeles determining who the President will/would be? That’s what will happen should it be eliminated.”
According to the 2019 Census population estimates, the people of Los Angeles and New York comprise just 3.7% of the nation’s population.
Another respondent asked whether I would like to leave the election of the president to the three largest states and accused me of having a “liberal agenda.”
The three most-populous states — California, Texas and Florida — combine to comprise 27% of the nation’s population. Clearly, they alone could not decide the presidential election.
As for my “liberal agenda,” it should be noted that the majority of voters in two of those three states voted for the Republican, Donald Trump, in November.
