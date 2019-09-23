I wrote in early July about an eagle I’d seen in the vicinity of Prairie Creek Lake in Muncie.
It was a thrill for me, the first time I’d spied one of the majestic birds close up in the wild in the Anderson/Muncie area.
Since then, I’ve ridden my bicycle back to the spot about half a dozen different evenings and searched the tree-lined field for the eagle. But my efforts have been rewarded with nothing other than the sad consolation of hovering vultures and cawing crows.
After the column was published I heard from half a dozen readers about eagle sightings in the Madison County area. One of them wrote, “I’ve spotted bald eagles in Anderson 700-1,000 times in the last few years.”
While this revelation made my single sighting seem considerably less noteworthy, it also piqued my curiosity. So I exchanged a series of emails with the reader.
He asked not be identified by name, because, he fears, people will find out where he lives and flock to the area around his Anderson home to see the eagles, perhaps frightening them away.
“I’ve seen as many as five eagles together and have photos of 3 juveniles together,” the eagle-eyed reader wrote. “A pair appeared to have raised a fledgling last year, and it looks like they nested there again this winter.
“When the trees leaf out, it’s harder to see them from my property. They have been roosting in the same trees for the last 3-4 years. I haven’t located the nest, but I’m sure it’s within a mile of my house and the roost tree.”
The reader sent me half a dozen photos of the distinctive birds, some taken through the window of his home.
Among other readers who responded to my July column, the most clever response came from retired Community Hospital Anderson Foundation director Keith Trent.
“We were driving south on 69 yesterday around 8:45 a.m. and spotted an eagle sitting high up in a tree at Pine Lakes near the 219 exit,” he wrote in early July. “I have also seen an eagle fly over Shadyside Lake while sitting outside at Bobber’s.
“And of course millions were watching 50 years ago next week when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin touched down on the moon in their Lunar Module and heard Armstrong echo that iconic phrase, ‘The eagle has landed.’ Arguably the most persons to ever witness an eagle landing.”
It’s going to be hard to beat that observation, but if you’ve seen eagles or any other remarkable birds or wildlife in the Madison County area, drop me a note, and I’ll eventually pen another column on noteworthy critter encounters.
