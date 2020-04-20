Most folks in Madison County are probably like me: We believe that social distancing and staying at home will slow the spread of the new coronavirus, and we hope that existing medicines, after a period of testing, will provide relief for those who have been infected.
But what we’re really anticipating is the development of a vaccine that can make nearly all of us immune to contracting the deadly virus.
An April 10 article in The Telegraph, a London-based news website, cites sources at Oxford University and estimates the following:
• In about six weeks, repurposed drugs (perhaps — or perhaps not — the much-discussed hydroxychloroquine) will be approved for widespread medicinal use.
• In about six months, antibodies to prevent or reduce infection will be manufactured and widely distributed.
• In about 18 months, a vaccine will be available to the general public.
Vaccines, history tells us, can wipe out debilitating diseases such as smallpox and polio. And virologists and other experts say that it’s only a matter of time before an effective vaccine can be mass produced to bring the coronavirus to its knees.
But “matter of time” is a wide open conjecture.
Most recently, the prevailing estimate, as The Telegraph article suggests, is from 12 to 18 months. That seems like a long time to wait, given what COVID-19 has wrought: isolation, joblessness, loneliness, anxiety and the looming danger of infection, sickness and death.
But it’s important to understand that 18 months would be a very fast timeline for the development, production and mass application of a new vaccine.
In a New York Times article published Sunday, Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccinologist based in Philadelphia, notes that the fastest a vaccine (for the mumps) has ever been developed is four years.
With three potential vaccines (one in the United States; two in China) already in the human trial stage and a highly motivated world racing to develop a coronavirus antidote, that record will surely be broken. But it still seems likely that it might be two years or more before you and I find ourselves at a local clinic with our sleeves rolled up for coronavirus vaccinations.
Why will it take so long?
Well, there are a lot of methods to develop vaccines, and each includes several stages before mass production. Each stage has stubborn obstacles that can delay, delay, delay the process or eliminate the vaccine candidate altogether.
In a Saturday article in Business Insider, Guido Vanham, a Belgium-based virologist and microbiologist who studies the rapid spread of viruses, succinctly explains the many-layered process.
“The main distinction ... is between the initial development of vaccine candidates and their pre-clinical (non-human) testing, and the subsequent various phases of human testing, followed by production, distribution and administration,” Vanham said.
“For all but three vaccine candidates for SARS-CoV-2, we are still in the non-human phase, and many candidates may be ‘stuck’ in there for weeks, months, or even years, possibly not getting through at all,” he continued. “It’s only when they get through the initial phase that candidates really get to the start of the ‘race to the vaccine.’”
Vanham goes on to compare vaccine testing to auditions for “America’s Got Talent,” only vaccine auditions can last for years before candidates advance to the next round or are eliminated.
So, while you and I should have confidence that a vaccine will ultimately be produced to stop the coronavirus, it would be misguided to expect its availability anytime before late 2021.
In the meantime, COVID-19 has killed more than 1,800 U.S. residents daily since April 7 – more than the average daily death toll from each of America’s two most notorious killers, heart disease and cancer.
This sobering statistic should be strong motivation, while we await that magic shot in the arm, to stay at home, stay 6 feet away from others, wash our hands and wear PPE gloves and masks.
