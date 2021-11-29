The holidays are always a busy time at The Herald Bulletin as we work on special projects to make a special time of year even more, well, special.
We’re particularly proud to renew the annual Empty Stocking Fund campaign, which funnels donations from the community to the local Salvation Army for the benefit of Madison County-area families in need during the holidays and throughout the coming year.
The Herald Bulletin officially launched the 2021 ESF campaign via an article published on the front page of the Thanksgiving Day newspaper. We reported in the article that last year’s total contributions were $25,251.07.
However, in reviewing last year’s records, I note that the final total was actually $27,365.07 after we added the last of the donations, which arrived in late January.
That was more than $12,000 above both last year’s Empty Stocking Fund campaign goal and the next highest total from the previous eight years of the ESF drive.
With the pandemic raging, 2020 was a year of extraordinary need in the Madison County area, and the record haul of the Empty Stocking Fund helped cushion a rough ride for more than 1,000 local families.
COVID-19 is still disrupting our lives as Christmas 2021 approaches, and the need for resources to make it a merry one — and a happy new year — is just as great.
We have unshakable confidence that the community will be touched by the spirit of Christmas to reach beyond $25,000 once more. Whether you’re an individual on a budget, or a large company that has done well over the past year — or anywhere in between — your donation will be welcomed and appreciated.
Contributions as small as $5 add up quickly when dozens of folks are digging deep to help. And, of course, we need wealthier folks and business owners to step forward with larger contributions.
Contribute by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. If you’d like to drop a donation off at the newspaper office, you may do so during regular business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The Herald Bulletin will publish donors’ names and donation amounts regularly through Christmas Day, the end-of-campaign target date. The Empty Stocking Fund will also accept anonymous gifts.
Of course, you can also give to the Salvation Army by making a contribution to the kettle drive at various locations during the holiday season.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 765-644-2538.
Thank each and every one of you, in advance, for your efforts to make sure the holidays are indeed a special time for all local families.
