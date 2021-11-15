Last week, I wrote about sitting — actually, standing — in the raucous student section during Notre Dame’s Nov. 7 football victory over Navy. I received a handful of kudos from folks who read the column, attesting, I’m sure, not so much to the quality of writing but to the popularity of the Fighting Irish.
In the column, I mentioned that the student section went bananas, as if Notre Dame had scored a touchdown, when the image of a priest flashed on a huge video screen at one end of the stadium. I speculated that the priest was Notre Dame President John Jenkins.azing things.”
Since his 2006 arrival in South Bend, the forty-something McCormick has smitten Notre Dame’s student body with his fun-loving personality. As the head of campus ministries, he’s a familiar and beloved figure to students and faculty.A Notre Dame fan emailed a polite correction: “Nice article on your ND game experience over the weekend,” he wrote. “Just for awareness, (Father Pete McCormick) is the priest that the ND students go crazy for on the video board. He’s got a cult following on campus and does am
A former high school hoopster, McCormick is known to take to the basketball court for pickup games on campus. And he sports a mean playlist whenever his alter (not altar) ego, DJ McSwish, surfaces.
McSwish’s top 10 public playlist on Spotify features country stars such as Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley, with a little folk rock from the likes of Mumford & Sons mixed in.
This is one relatable priest.
Or, as the headline of a Notre Dame Magazine article in the spring of 2021 about Father McCormick reads: “The spirited, energetic, people-loving, gregarious Holy Cross priest has become a campus favorite — by being himself.”
Sounds like just the sort of guy that sports-crazed students at Indiana’s preeminent Catholic university would love.
Oh, by the way, the lovably goofy, bespectacled McCormick looks quite different from the handsome, graying President Jenkins — aside from the white clerical collar.
-----
I know you’ll be storming my office if I don’t give you the requisite 500-600 words this week, so here are two more brief personal anecdotes about Notre Dame.
While growing up in northern Indiana during the 1970s, I rooted hard for the Fighting Irish in football and basketball. Part of the attraction was merely geographic proximity. That, and I loved those gold, navy and green uniforms, and that unforgettable Notre Dame fight song.
When the Fighting Irish snapped UCLA’s 88-game basketball winning streak in 1974, my three brothers, my parents and I were crowded around the television praying for Notre Dame to pull off the monumental upset as the game clock wound down.
When the Irish clinched the victory, Mom got so excited, she accidentally stabbed herself in the hand with a pair of scissors.
It must have been a year or two later when my oldest brother, Dave, went to summer basketball camp at Notre Dame. On the last day of camp, when our family went to South Bend to pick him up, we happened to meet charismatic Notre Dame hoops coach Digger Phelps walking on campus. He stopped for a minute to congratulate Dave on an award he had won at camp.
Boy, did I have a story to tell my elementary classmates when school resumed the next fall.
