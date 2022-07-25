If you travel much, you’ve probably experienced the “small-world” phenomenon. You strike up a conversation with a stranger and are surprised to learn that their Aunt So-and-So lives just around the corner from your Cousin What’s-Her-Name.
You and your new friend can only shake your heads and say in wonder, “Small world, huh?”
When I travel out of state, I like to wear Indiana apparel to spark such small-world revelations.
This strategy paid off in some interesting conversations during the trip my wife Tammy and I took to northern California and Oregon last week. We started in San Francisco, where my wife’s cousin Tracy lives (Small world, huh?).
It was 55-65 degrees throughout the day, so I donned my warm navy blue sweatshirt with “Indiana Pacers” in big print on the front.
At the Golden Gate Bridge visitors center as we were marveling at the stunning beauty of the windswept, sun-drenched bay, a man standing nearby asked if I was a Pacers fan. He had worked nine years in Indiana doing construction jobs, most recently in Delphi.
One of The Herald Bulletin’s sister newspapers that I work with closely, the Pharos-Tribune in Logansport, covers Delphi, which was rocked in 2017 by the abduction and murder of two girls, Abby Williams and Libby German. The crime remains unsolved; no arrests have been made.
When I asked my new friend whether he was aware of the tragedy, he nodded gravely.
“Yes,” he said, “I was working in Delphi at the time. They (the police) asked our crew questions and did DNA tests.”
Seeing that he was still troubled by the recollection of those days, I steered the conversation back toward Pacers basketball, and we talked for five minutes about the team’s abysmal 2021-22 season and recent draft choices.
Small world, huh?
The next afternoon, 180 miles to the east, we drove into Yosemite National Park and happened to meet a mom with three teenagers on a shuttle ride through the valley of the park.
I wasn’t wearing Indiana gear that day, but when we mentioned that we would be headed later in the week to Eugene, Oregon, for the World Athletic Championships, the mother pointed to her T-shirt, which read “Newbury Park,” and asked if I had heard of it.
It dawned on me that I had indeed. Newbury Park High School is recently famous in the track and field world for producing some of the best young distance runners in the country. In fact, I had watched a video only a few weeks before of four Newbury Park athletes attempting to run a four-mile relay in under 16 minutes.
The woman’s youngest daughter, as it turns out, is a distance runner at Newbury Park.
Then Tammy happened to mention her friend who lives in Lititz, Penn., and the woman’s eyes grew wide.
“No way!” she said. “My sister-in-law lives there.”
Small world, huh?
A couple days later, I selected a vintage Indiana University T-shirt to wear in Eugene for the track competition, the first world championships of its kind ever hosted on U.S. soil.
As we were waiting for the first race of the 90-degree evening, Tammy and I found a shady spot to sit outside the stadium. A gray-haired man approached from the throng passing by.
Turns out he was born and raised near Rushville, where Tammy and I both have friends. The gentleman recognized the last name of the family of Tammy’s friend.
When we settled in our seats inside the stadium, a young man sitting nearby asked about our connection to IU, then shared that he had run the 1,500-meter race for the Hoosiers. The men’s 1,500-meter world championship final would be run later that evening before our very eyes.
Small world, huh?
Two days later, as we were heading down the Pacific Coast back toward San Francisco for our return flight to Indianapolis, I encountered an old lady in front of the public library in Fort Bragg, Calif.
“Indiana Pacers, I see,” she said, reading my sweatshirt.
“Are you a Pacers fan?” I inquired, smiling.
“No.”
I hesitated, then ventured, “Oh, you must have a connection to Indiana, then.”
“No.”
An awkward silence followed, before she finally said, “I just like your sweatshirt.”
Small world, huh? And a strange one, too.