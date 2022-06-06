Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.