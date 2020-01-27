I was here from the beginning in 1994.
Yep, I’m that old. And nope, they can’t get rid of me.
Sept. 1 of ’94, that’s when Hoosier Park opened. It was a horse track venue then, with no accompanying casino.
Those were exciting times. I was sports editor of The Herald Bulletin, and we started publishing the handicapped daily racing schedule and daily results. Visiting the track to watch the horses run was a thrill, and walking through the barns offered a window into another life.
A lot of folks had misgivings in the beginning. Gambling back then was viewed dimly by many as an evil that could separate a man from his money and send him wandering down the devil’s path toward a pit of self-destruction.
Today, those who would oppose it mostly shrug their shoulders. State-sponsored gambling in Indiana is a runaway train. And Anderson, site of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, rides along to reap a fortune in tax revenue, visitors and exposure.
Hoosier Park keeps on changing. Lately, the changes have come one after another.
That’s the primary reason we decided to devote the cover story of the Spring issue of Madison magazine to Hoosier Park. Inside, reporter Andy Knight chronicles changes at the racetrack and casino across the years. A sidebar focuses on the introduction of live table games, which came Jan. 1 on the heels of legalized sports gambling in Indiana.
You can now play blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps and other games with live dealers at Hoosier Park.
More than ever before, the casino has a supercharged atmosphere. The bright lights and bells-and-whistles soundtrack hypnotize. Even when you don’t win, you can’t argue that you weren’t entertained.
Live dealers bring a new level of customer service and human interaction. Their addition at the casino continues the metamorphosis from an attractive but modest pari-mutuel racetrack toward a full-service, top-level racino. With restaurants and concerts, really all the facility lacks is a hotel.
While there are no plans for that anytime soon, don’t bet against it.
Hoosier Park always seems to beat the odds. Take it from an old-timer.
Hoosier Park was in the news last week for another reason.
Top executives of Centaur Gaming, former owner of Hoosier Park, are being investigated by the Indiana Gaming Commission after a political consultant pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegally funneling campaign contributions for the company.
The investigation was prompted by a federal case in Virginia, where Charles O’Neil, a vice president of Strategic Campaign Group, pleaded guilty last week for conspiring to facilitate illegal campaign contributions. He admitted to arranging for people to write checks to the campaign of an Indiana candidate for the U.S. House in 2015.
Federal Election Commission records indicate the candidate was Republican Brent Waltz of Greenwood, who was not elected, The Washington Post reported.
The money was funneled through a fake $38,500 contract with Strategic Campaign Group for political consulting, according to court documents.
We’ll follow this story closely as it unfolds.
