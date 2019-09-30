If you hang around Anderson long enough, you become aware of a subculture of folks who walk around with a chip on their shoulder. They exchange knowing glances, nods of familiarity and even subtle smirks.
They know what it means to be Pirates in a sea of Indians.
I’m not mixing metaphors as much as school allegiances.
Over four decades, thousands of teenagers in this city attended Madison Heights High School. They proudly recited the school motto, “Walk tall, be proud, you are a Pirate.”
But to others, MHHS was often considered the “other” Anderson high school.
AHS, home of the Indians, had a much longer history, tracing all the way to 1873. And a third city high school, Highland, was added in the 1970s. The home of the Scots survived until consolidation in 2010, 13 years after the doors of Madison Heights had been closed for the last time.
Those who walked the halls of Madison Heights as students or staff still feel intense loyalty and pride in their school.
Those sentiments ring clear in David Humphrey’s coffee table book, “Wave the Banner: Madison Heights High School.”
Humphrey is perhaps best known to readers of The Herald Bulletin as a prolific contributing photographer.
He also has a nice writing touch and sense of history. And he’s an experienced author, having produced several other books, including “All Those Years Ago: Fifty Years Later, Beatles Fans Still Remember;” “Anderson (Images of America);” “The Golden Years of Rock and Roll in the Hoosier State;” and “Indiana’s Lost National Road.”
His latest book, on his alma mater, comes straight from the heart.
Filled with nostalgic photos of smiling, active students, the 104 pages are divided into chapters devoted to the school’s inception; the award-winning student newspaper, “The Jolly Roger;” the school marching band; sports teams and other topics. Humphrey also addresses the closing of Madison Heights, a painful episode in the lives of all local Pirates.
If you’re a Madison Heights graduate, you’ll want a copy. Contact Humphrey or find the book, published by MT Publishing, on amazon.com.
Heck, even if you’re an Indian or Scot, you might enjoy the book. Maybe.
Another coffee table book, written by Madison County Historian Steve Jackson and produced by The Herald Bulletin, will be out before Christmas.
In “What’s in a Name,” Jackson traces the history of place names in Madison County, going township by township.
In addition to learning about the origins of well-known communities such as Anderson, Pendleton, Alexandria, Frankton, Lapel, Ingalls, Markleville and Elwood, Jackson will introduce you to the history of Madison County places with names like Poley Walk, Big Lick, Panhandle Junction, Boxtown, Scabby Hallow, Hardscrabble, Nancy Town and Bell Rattle.
The Herald Bulletin is already taking orders for “What’s in a Name,” which should prove to be just as popular as Jackson’s last book collaboration with The Herald Bulletin, “If the River Could Talk.”
Reserve your copy of “What’s in a Name” by calling the newspaper at 765-622-1212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.