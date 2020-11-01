Through chilly, dreary weather.
Through long waits in line.
Through projected postal delays.
Through confusing court rulings.
Through social unrest.
Through political upheaval.
Through the specter of violence.
Through a pandemic that has sickened 9 million and killed nearly 230,000.
Americans are doing what Americans do — vote.
Only they're doing it in larger numbers than ever. And they're doing it, seemingly, not in spite of myriad obstacles but because of them. They don't like where the country is headed — or they don't like where it could be headed — and they're determined to change its course — or keep it on the same course.
As of Saturday, a record 90 million Americans had cast early ballots. That's 65% of the total vote, about 138 million, in the 2016 presidential election. Early voting this time around puts us on pace for 150 million votes for the first time in U.S. history.
In two states, Hawaii and Texas, voter turnout has already surpassed total ballots cast in 2016, with the designated Election Day still looming on Tuesday and days still remaining in some states for absentee ballots to be received and counted.
Along with Hawaii and Texas, 10 other states have already zoomed past 80% of total votes from the 2016 election.
Locally, as detailed in two articles by Herald Bulletin Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide published today, voters are swarming to the county building in droves, and thousands of others have sent in absentee ballots.
Through Friday, more than 21,000 people in the county had either voted early or mailed in ballots that have already been received. With many more absentee ballots on the way and a last volley of early voting — 8 a.m.-noon today at the Madison County Building — still to come, combined early ballots will surely surpass 25,000.
That would put us well on the way, with the Election Day poll rush still ahead, to eclipsing 60,000 votes cast, which would be about 66% of the county's 91,350 registered voters. It would be the largest percentage turnout of voters in the county since 1992.
This is all to say that, if you're wondering whether to muster the courage to vote on Election Day, look at it this way: The outcome of races not only for president but for governor, Congress, state representative, county commissioner, county council, judge, school board and other races is unpredictable, given the swell of voters who have awakened.
These reactivated voters may or may not agree with your viewpoint. If you don't vote, you're forfeiting your voice.
Concerns about the coronavirus, about the acidic political atmosphere, are valid.
But so is your responsibility to participate in our democracy by voting.
The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board's last endorsement, of Joe Biden for president, in the 2020 election was published Saturday.
Readers always have questions, or accusations, regarding the newspaper's record of endorsing candidates from the two major parties.
In 2011, I began tracking our endorsements by party, looking back to my arrival as editor here in 2007. I've continued to track it yearly (there were no elections in 2009, 2013 and 2017). Here's what the editorial board's record shows, with Democrats and Republicans endorsed:
YEAR DEMS GOP D -TOTAL R - TOTAL
2007-2011 32 34 32 34
2012 9 4 41 38
2014 7 5 48 43
2015 4 6 52 49
2016 8 6 60 55
2018 8 6 68 61
2019 5 3 73 64
2020 7 4 80 68
The editorial board — currently comprised of Publisher Beverly Joyce, Copy Chief Paula Bivens, Managing Editor of Digital Heather Bremer, News Editor Jim Meyer and me — has endorsed both Republicans and Democrats for nearly every office we've considered, including U.S. Senate, Congress and governor. There are two exceptions — school boards, which are nonpartisan, and president.
The board endorsed Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden this year. I remember the board discussions in each case. All were unanimous or virtually so, with the exception of the 2008 race, when John McCain was strongly considered.
The editorial board's record of endorsements speaks to an emphasis on values and good public policy over party affiliation.
If you have questions about, or criticisms of, our endorsements, please don't hesitate to contact me.
