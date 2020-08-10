Several weeks ago, we launched a weekly feature story on local Black-owned businesses.
You can find the most recent example on the front page of today’s newspaper.
While we’ve generally had a positive reaction to the series, a few readers have questioned why we would decide to focus on Black-owned businesses and have asked whether we also plan to publish a series on white-owned businesses.
For more than 100 years, this newspaper and its predecessors in Anderson have written thousands of stories about local businesses. The vast majority of those businesses were owned by white people.
So, no, we don’t plan to pursue a series of stories on businesses that are owned by white people. We have a history of getting to those stories without establishing a regular schedule for them.
Most of the businesses in the Madison County area are owned by white people, and most of our business stories across the course of time have addressed them.
Since the renewed social justice movement began in the spring, we have reached out to the Black community and made connections with new sources. Our coverage of Blackout Day, July 7, when people are encouraged to patronize Black-owned businesses, introduced us to a host of local minority business owners.
We realized that dozens of these folks had interesting products and stories to tell, so we conceived the Black-owned Businesses series.
Someday, there might be a large enough presence of Hispanic business people in Madison County to publish a Hispanic-owned businesses series.
In the past, we’ve written many articles about businesses specifically because they are owned by women. Likewise, we’ve done special reports on local factories that have international roots.
And, if we had a large enough group of businesses locally associated with ethnic groups, we might very well dedicate a series to them.
In our business and news coverage, we seek to explore the diversity of people, ideas and pursuits across the community. In the end, that’s the primary driving force behind the Black-owned Businesses series.
