The Herald Bulletin’s current collaboration with Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will yield his third book and continue the long string of the newspaper’s popular hard-cover coffee table publications.
“Historic Events in a County Called Madison: The 19th Century,” relates interesting and important local happenings in Jackson’s distinct writing voice.
Here are enticing passages from four of my favorite stories in the book:
• The Moravian Mission
“‘We were quite alone in the midst of a wholly unrestrained wild people, who burned and murdered their own people.”
“This sounds like a place far from here. However, the statement is taken from a letter written March 27, 1806, by someone living here. The site was the Moravian Mission station located on White River, about three miles east of downtown Anderson. This area was a very different place in the early 1800s.”
• Frederick Douglass in Pendleton
“The storm now broke forth in all its fury as several men carrying stones made their way toward the platform. Douglass and the others, seeing themselves in immediate danger, fled the rear of the platform and while going over a nearby fence, Douglass was struck several times by rocks hurled by his pursuers.
“The fury of hurling stones, clubs and fists knocked him to the ground leaving him unconscious. Satisfied they had killed him, the angry mob dispersed.
“Douglass was helped to his feet by much kinder hands and placed in the care of Mr. William Lukens. He was taken by wagon 3 miles east to the home of Neal Hardy where the family cared for and attended him with a tenderness Douglass never forgot.”
• Old Settlers’ Meetings
In 1874, “the meeting returned to Perkinsville where everyone gathered in Zellers’ Grove. Jacob Zeller had built a mill there which became known far and near. Early in the morning the people began to arrive bringing their well-filled baskets. The Perkinsville Silver Cornet Band provided entertainment.
“Various relics of the pioneer period were displayed, among which was an old “shot pouch” and powder horn, worn by Benjamin Fisher, who was killed by Indians near Strawtown in March 1821. Familiar names in attendance were: McClintock, Neese, Wise, Waymire, Forrest, Ashby and Etchison, just to name a few.”
• The Execution of Milton White
“The story begins on April 8, 1867, when Daniel Hoppes found that some meat had been stolen from him. Tracks from his smokehouse led to the house of his neighbor, Milton White. ...
“White agreed to go with Hoppes to White’s home so that Hoppes could search for the missing meat. ... The last witness to see them stated the two were headed for a pasture not far from the path leading in the direction of their homes, and that is where the body of Hoppes was found the next morning.
“Severe blows had crushed his head and face. The weapon, a 4-foot sassafras club, was found a short distance away covered with blood and hair.”
To read the entirety of these interesting stories — and dozens of others — reserve a copy of “Historic Events in a County Called Madison: The 19th Century” by calling The Herald Bulletin at 765-640-4848 or stopping by the newspaper during business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Copies of Jackson’s latest book should be ready for distribution within the next two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.