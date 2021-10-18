My favorite feature of our home near downtown Muncie is the front porch, which looks out over the grounds of Minnestrista Cultural Center across St. Joseph Street.
Before the cultural center was built, my neighbor remembers, the acreage was covered by an apple orchard. The orchard still exists but has been reduced to two rows totaling about two dozen apple trees.
The rest of the grounds across the street are a well-groomed open field flanked by deciduous trees — mostly oaks and maples. The latter comprise a strip of trees along St. Joseph Street that stretches 50 yards in either direction from our porch.
Last autumn, our first in the home, those maples turned brilliant red, orange and yellow in October. And we’ve been looking forward to fall’s color show again this year.
But the trees are misbehaving. The leaves near the top are turning red and then falling to the ground while the rest on the branch are staying standard late-summer green, with a little red sprinkled in. As soon as those turn red, they fall off, as well. The others lower on the tree follow the same pattern.
It’s pretty in its own way. But it’s not what a native Hoosier would expect.
Driving around various parts of Anderson and Madison County, I’ve noticed the same sort of unusual autumn color patterns — and lots of drying leaves piled prematurely on the ground.
An Oct. 5 article in the Indianapolis Star confirmed that the fall color show across central Indiana has been similarly muted.
“‘We are not in the appropriate scope of natural fall color,’” Carrie Tauscher, state urban forestry coordinator with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, told the Star. “‘Not even for early fall color, this is too early for the normal healthy range’ to change color and drop leaves.”
The problem traces to a wet spring when trees grew faster than normal as they adapted to wet soil. Then, a drought hit in mid-July, when rain came in stormy fits and trees were flush with too many leaves.
So the maples across the street from me — and perhaps some of the trees in your yard — started cutting leaves loose early this fall to conserve energy.
“The attuned eye ... may have noticed duller greens at the end of July and beginning of August as the trees were thirsting for some water and baking in the heat,” the article explains.
“‘Now, the tree has given up and said ‘we don’t have enough moisture to keep you going,’” Tauscher said, “so they are letting the leaves go.’”
Species most affected include river birches, ash trees, red maples, silver maples and bald cypress.
“When stressed, many of these trees will bypass their fall color and go straight to dropping leaves,” the Star article notes. “Upland species, those that are used to less water, will be a bit more resilient.”
Not surprisingly, water can still help your trees if their leaves are turning bright red or dull yellow or falling early.
Give each of them 10-15 gallons of water until the ground freezes. The root system will continue to grow, and the tree will get the moisture it needs to survive the coming winter.
