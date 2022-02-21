With new cases and deaths from COVID-19 declining, states and locales across the country are easing measures designed to slow spread of the disease.
As of Friday, 33 states that at some point during the pandemic required residents to wear masks in public have lifted those mandates, according to the American Association of Retired Persons.
Some other states — Florida, Iowa, Tennessee and Texas, among them — have legislation or executive orders preventing local government and public schools from mandating masks.
The movement to shed masks might be motivated more by the desire to return to the “old normal” than by science or statistics.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to encourage masks in many public settings as the national seven-day rolling average of deaths (1,820 as of Friday) and new cases (103,462), though sinking, clearly shows that COVID-19 remains out of control.
Here in Indiana, Hoosiers are still getting sick (1,416 seven-day average) and dying (56 a week) from the coronavirus at concerning rates.
While we desperately want the pandemic to be over, it simply is not. In fact, stanching the spread of COVID might require annual booster shots for the foreseeable future.
As we look for clues from past pandemics about what our future might hold, we’ve most often turned our eyes to the Spanish flu outbreak of the early 20th century.
But some scientists are drawing stronger parallels to the Russian flu pandemic that began in 1889 when a respiratory viral disease spread rapidly across Asia and leaped to other continents.
Some experts now speculate that the Russian flu wasn’t a strain of influenza at all; it might have been caused by a coronavirus.
Symptoms were eerily similar to COVID-19’s, according to the Society for Applied Microbiology, which published the following about the Russian flu pandemic online in July 2021:
“Most notable are aspects of multisystem affections comprising respiratory, gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms including loss of taste and smell perception; a protracted recovery resembling long covid ...
“As in COVID-19 and unlike in influenza, mortality was seen in elderly subjects while children were only weakly affected. Contemporary reports noted trans-species infection between pet animals or horses and humans, which would concur with a ... coronavirus dated by molecular clock arguments to an about 1890 cross-species infection event.”
While the Russian flu wrought most of its damage in its first 14 months, recurrences came in spates lasting several months annually through early 1895. In all, about 1 million people among the world’s 1.5 billion population died.
Today, as we continue to battle COVID-19, scientists are still learning about coronaviruses. But we have many distinct advantages over the world of the late 1800s. Physicians of that era had no idea what a coronavirus was and, of course, vaccines had not yet been invented.
A question of grave importance now looms.
Can we muster the collective will to capitalize on the full benefits of vaccines and our other modern advantages and to resist the urge to turn prematurely to our pre-COVID lifestyle?
